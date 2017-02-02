LAHORE - The growth trend in the cement industry indicates that the current production capacity of 46 million tons would be insufficient to meet the domestic demand in next two years. The industry is making massive investments to add new capacities in view of consistent domestic demand and the government’s thrust on huge infrastructure projects.

According to industry circles, the cement production capacity would increase in a couple of years to around 72 million tons, increasing additional domestic sales by around 27 million tons. They said the industry posted a growth in the first half of current fiscal as the total cement dispatches reached 19.81 million tons.

According to data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, during the first half of current fiscal year, the cement industry has posted a growth of 11.07 percent in local dispatches compared with local dispatches during same period of last fiscal year. Exports recorded a decline of 3.53 percent compared with exports during the same period of last year. The overall situation during first half of current fiscal year showed 8.65 percent growth compared to the same period of last fiscal year.

The domestic dispatches in December 2016 were 3.186 million tons registering a growth of 6.74 percent while the exports amounted to 0.369 million tons reflecting negative growth of 18.98 percent, compared to December 2015. Total cement dispatches in December amounted to 3.555 million tons depicting a growth of 3.33 percent. Capacity utilisation for the month of December 2016 was 90.88 percent.

They said Pakistan operates most efficient cement industry that has made inroads even in Indian market despite tariff and non-tariff trade barriers.

They said the Pakistani industry should also be protected in the same manner. They said if the government is interested in reducing the cement rates then it should reduce the levies on domestic production.

The industry experts said that the huge capacity would create additional revenues for the government, as the cement consumption is considered a strong barometer of economic growth. They said cement is one of the most updated and technologically advanced industries of Pakistan that needs the government support.