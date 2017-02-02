DIBPL celebrates overwhelming response in book-building

KARACHI (PR): Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) as the sole banker to the offer for the book-building portion of Roshan Packages Limited’s Initial Public Offering celebrated the overwhelming response received in book-building with the top management of Roshan Packages Limited. The bidding process was held on January 17, 18 of 2017.

Junaid Ahmed, CEO DIBPL and Tayyab Aijaz, CEO Roshan Packages celebrated the overwhelming public response from investors at an event held in Karachi. The book-building portion of Roshan Packages Limited’s IPO resulted in a strike price of Rs86.25 per share against the base price of Rs35 per share, helping the company raise Rs2.10 billion from high net-worth investors. The book building portion of the issue was oversubscribed by 6.8 times.

Friesland Campina CEO and Engro Corporation chief meet PM

ISLAMABAD (PR): The global CEO of Friesland Campina Roelof Joosten and Chairman Engro Corporation Hussain Dawood met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif where they jointly discussed possible opportunities to develop the dairy industry in the country through knowledge transfer and provision of nutritious value-added products amongst others.

The Global CEO along with Hussain Dawood highlighted the need to explore partnership opportunities with the government to bring the local dairy industry at par with international standards and contribute to Pakistan’s dairy sector’s development.

Friesland Campina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies owned by 19,000 member farmers, with annual revenues of more than 11 billion Euros. Friesland Campina provides dairy products to millions of consumers worldwide everyday through its expansive global footprint with activities in over 32 countries, exporting to over 100 countries and employing over 22,000 people worldwide.

Emirates initiates special offers for trips to Dubai

LAHORE (PR): To help globetrotters in Pakistan kick off their 2017 travel plans, Emirates is launching special offers for trips to Dubai. For a limited time, each ticket purchased on emirates.com will include a complimentary ticket to Dubai Parks and Resorts – the Middle East’s largest integrated theme park destination.

Flight bookings have to be made between February 1 and February 9, 2017, for travel between February 3 and March 31, 2017. “Dubai’s year-round sunshine, world-class shopping, stunning beaches and iconic buildings keep travellers returning time and time again. Whether it’s your first visit to Dubai or a return trip, there is always something new to explore – from the latest theme parks to the finest restaurants.

Samsung launches new Galaxy J1 Mini Prime

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics is a global technology leader and award winning innovator, which has now launched its latest Smartphone – The Galaxy J1 Mini Prime.

It is an innovative device, that promises enhanced performance, with its powerful Quad-core 1.2 GHz processor and increased memory boasting 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, which is expandable with a Micro SD card of up to 128GB.

Galaxy J1 mini prime features an improved 5MP (F2.2) + VGA (F2.4) camera. So your photos are clearer, brighter, and more detailed. Also, you can quickly launch the camera by simply pressing the Home button twice.

With this feature, you will be able to capture special moments in an instant.

SECMC partners IBA to train Thari Engineers

KARACHI (PR): With an aim to produce high quality human resource from area with the lowest human development indicators, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to impart high quality training to engineers hailing from Tharparkar.

Under the programme, IBA Karachi will teach management related courses to Thari Engineers in Thar Block II of District Tharparkar who have been selected by SECMC’s under Thari Trainee Engineers Program (TTEP).

A formal agreement signing ceremony was held here on Tuesday and signed by Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of SECMC and Dean and Director of IBA Karachi Dr Farrukh Iqbal. The MoU was also co-signed by Ahsan Zafar Syed, Chief Operating Officer of Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), Dr Izhar M Hussain, Director Center for Executive Education (IBA), Mr Kashif Ahmed Soomro, Director Human Resources, SECMC and Sumera Muhammad, Manager Skills Development Program (IBA).