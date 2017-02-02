ISLAMABAD - World Bank (WB) Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan on Wednesday called on the Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar here at the Ministry of Finance.

The WB country director thanked the minister for extending his hospitality to the WB Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva during her recent visit to Pakistan. He conveyed the CEO’s appreciation to the minister and highlighted that the trip had provided her an opportunity to witness the progress Pakistan has made in different sectors.

He said that the WB CEO was particularly impressed to see the Tarbela Hydropower expansion project, restoration of historic walled city in Lahore and Sindh Education Programme. He further conveyed that she felt encouraged by the government’s efforts for strengthening the prospects of inclusive growth, particularly with a focus on energy reforms, financial inclusion, human development and social services.

Dar expressed his best wishes for the WB CEO and appreciated the cooperation and support extended by the World Bank to the government of Pakistan in achieving the objectives of socio-economic development.