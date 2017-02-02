Lahore - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday strongly reacted to the SME Bank privatisation plan and urged the government to shun the idea for the sake of Small and Medium Enterprises.

In a statement, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that privatisation of Small and Medium Enterprises Bank is an illogical decision that has been taken without taking stakeholders on board.

They said that SME Bank of Pakistan is supporting and developing the Small and Medium Enterprises sector by providing necessary financial and technical assistance on a sustainable basis.

They said that SME Bank is also enabling the Small and Medium Enterprises to contribute to economic development through value addition and exports and is also promoting entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry office-bearers said that in the present scenario when SME Bank is fulfilling its responsibilities in a good manner, it privatisation is incomprehensible.

They said that instead of selling it off, the government should shift its focus to the Small and Medium Enterprises sector as these are considered the engine of economic growth in both developed and developing countries.

They said that Small and Medium Enterprises of Pakistan are providing employment to the millions of people besides playing a significant role for economic uplift of the country.