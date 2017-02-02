Consumer Price Index based inflation rises 3.66pc in December

ISLAMABAD (APP): Consumer Price Index (CPI) on year-on-year basis during January 2017 witnessed an increase of 3.66 percent as compared same month of last year. On month-on-month basis, the inflation was recorded at 0.18 percent in January 2017 as compared to December 2017, said Asif Bajwa, Chief Statistician Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) while presenting data of monthly inflation figures here during addressing a press conference. According to the data, average Consumer Price Index based inflation during first seven months of the current fiscal year (July-January)increased by 3.85 percent as compared to same period of previous year. The PBS collects the retail and the wholesale prices and computes the Consumer Price Index and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on monthly basis while the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is calculated on weekly basis. In January 2017, the WPI increased by 0.51 percent while SPI decreased by 0.8 percent, according to the data.

‘Industrial units under PIEDMC caring environment’

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Rizwan Khalid Butt said on Wednesday that industrial units in the industrial estates under PIEDMC ensured sound management of chemicals at workplaces to protect environment. He stated this at a training workshop on Chemical Safety organised by the PIEDMC in collaboration with Centre for Improvement of Working Conditions & Environment (CIWCE), Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department. Around 63 representatives from different industrial units of Sundar Industrial Estate and Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate attended the session. Rizwan Khalid said that chemicals were widely used in every sector especially industrial sector with both positive and negative effects on health, well-being, socio-economic aspects and the environment. “Significant but still insufficient progress has been made in international chemicals management and regulations, he mentioned.

SMEDA encourages women entrepreneurs towards PMYBL

LAHORE (APP): Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Wednesday launched a country-wide move to attract women entrepreneurs towards Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) through a series of awareness seminars by holding the first seminar under aegis of its Women Entrepreneurs Development Cell here at SMEDA head office. Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production Chairman Senator Hiayatullah, Senator Taj Haider, Senator Khalida Parveen, Senator Kalsoom Parveen, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Lahore Chapter) President Shazia Suleman and SMEDA CEO Sher Ayub attended the seminar. SMEDA Provincial Chief Raja Hassanien Javed gave a detailed presentation on PMYBL to participants from various sectors of women based businesses. On this occasion, Senators unanimously urged the women to become active part of the national economy by entering into different fields of the SME sector.

They acknowledged that PMYBL was the best option for financial support of female young entrepreneurs.

CPEC to benefit entire region: Minister

GILGIT (APP): Provincial Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Iqbal Hassan Khan has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life line project for Pakistan, which will also benefit the entire region and neighbors. Talking to APP, he said Gilgit Baltistan, being a gateway for CPEC, would be largely benefited from this goal oriented project besides make it hub of economic activities, ultimately generating employment opportunities for youth. “The neighbours knew the importance of CPEC and wanted to become part of this mega project,” he said, adding “CPEC is not a name of a road but a key for a brought future for people of Pakistan and China.” Development and positive activities would be enhanced besides generation of job opportunities in GB, he said, adding the entire provinces are united for progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He said enemy of Pakistan was very perturbed due to CPEC and wanted to harm this project, but all their nefarious designs would be thwarted with unity and national cohesion.



