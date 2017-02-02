ISLAMABAD - The KPMG firm, hired by OGRA for carrying out a study to find the exact gas losses and determine a reasonable Unaccounted for Natural Gas (UFG) benchmarks for SSGCL and SNGPL, will submit its final report on UFG by the end of April.

To determine a reasonable UFG benchmarks for the two gas utilities, OGRA is conducting a study through a highly reputed firm KPMG which will submit its second draft in the last week of February, said OGRA Senior Executive Director Imran Ghaznavi while talking the newsmen.

Regarding UFG study, he said that after the submission of report, OGRA will hold consultative sessions with the stakeholders, in the second week of the March, in two major cities of the country including Karachi and Lahore. The recommendations of the stakeholders will be accommodated and KPMG will submit its final report within one month of the submission of accommodations, he added. However, he said that if the quorum of OGRA was complete by April then they will approve the draft.

UFG is one of the major operational elements and bench marking of UFG which greatly determines the operational efficiency of a transmission and distribution company. The companies in their different petitions have been arguing that following factors contribute to the UFG; leakages, measurement errors, size and age of network, law and order situation in different areas, increase in gas price, increase in gas theft by consumers and non-consumers, shift of gas sales from bulk to retail consumers, allowance for minimum billing, effect of power outage on buried steel pipelines.

Sindh, the major share holder in the natural gas supply, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are contesting the UFG losses claimed by the SSGCL and SNGPL as it decreases the share of both the provinces in GDS.

According to the KP government, reduction in GDS will affect the economic stability of the province, and have demanded to fix unaccounted for gas (UFG) for SNGPL at 4 percent. According to the KP stance, UFG is the new name of the ineptitude of the gas companies and they are charging the consumers for their inefficiencies. Moreover, the increase in system loss will also enhance the consumer prices.

Due to different perspective about the gas losses, OGRA decided to carry out a study to determine reasonable Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) benchmarks for natural gas sector. Study shall include proposals for incremental improvements in all components of UFG control. The objective of the study, according to OGRA, “to assist Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for determining and fixing the UFG benchmark (s) for the gas utility companies i.e. SNGPL and SSGCL for next five years and thereafter development of a formula to calculate UFG on yearly basis keeping in view all the relevant factors as well as international best practices”.

Regarding issue of licences to Oil Marketing Companies, Ghaznavi said that OGRA granted license to establish Oil Marketing Company to 21 companies ie M/s Best Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s Oil Industries Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, M/s Accel Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s Euro Oil (Pvt) Limited, M/s Oleum Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s Al-Noor Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s Damam Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s Max Fuels (Pvt) Limited, M/s Fast Oil (Pvt) Limited, M/s Hi-Tech Lubricants (Pvt) Limited, M/s Jinn Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s Vital Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s International Petrochemicals (Pvt) Limited, M/s Allied Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s Only One Energy (Pvt) Limited, M/s Pak Gasoline Services (Pvt) Limited, M/s Shams Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s Berkeley Oil & Gas Development (Pvt) Limited, M/s Taj Gasoline (Pvt) Limited, M/s My Petroleum (Pvt) Limited and M/s Terminal One (Pvt) Limited. The establishment of these companies will bring a minimum investment of Rs10.5 billion in the next three years, he claimed.

Similarly, OGRA granted marketing permission to five Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) ie M/s Horizon Oil Company (Pvt) Limited, M/s Petrowell (Pvt) Limited, M/s Kepler Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, M/s Outreach (Pvt) Limited and M/s Z&M Oils (Pvt). Accordingly, during July to December, 2016, annual inspection of around 1200 CNG Station were conducted, 83 CNG Stations were penalised in monetary terms as well as gas supply of 57 CNG Stations were disconnected.