LAHORE: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has started two additional flights between Karachi and Islamabad from Wednesday, spokesman for the airline said. He said that the additional flights PK-366 (Karachi-Islamabad) and PK-367 (Islamabad-Karachi) would be operated at 1300 hrs and 1600 hrs respectively. In addition, the time of PK-368 (Karachi-Islamabad) has been changed from 1100 hrs to 1000 hrs. Similarly time of PK-369 (Islamabad-Karachi) has been changed to 1300 hrs instead of the previous 1400 hrs. All flights between Karachi and Islamabad would now be operated on jet aircraft.–Staff Reporter