KARACHI - After closing in negative zone for the last three trading sessions, Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday saw some recovery as index rallied 698 points or (1.4%) to close at 49,455.85 level.

Renewed interest was seen in market as Panama case hearing was adjourned till Monday due to Judge’s illness, said analyst at Topline brokerage. Engro Food (EFOODS) also closed at its upper limit after Friesland Campina announced to invest $100 million over the next 2 years.

Hub Power (HUBC) with a weight of 4 percent in KSE-100 index contributed around 77 points to the index. Interest was also seen in International Steel (ISL) and International Industries (INIL) which closed at their upper circuits following expansion announcement by ISL. International Steels Limited (ISL) plan to increase its Cold Rolling Capacity (CRC) to 1 million tons per annum (from 600k tons per annum) by addition of a Cold Rolling Mill, a pickling line and related facilities as per the company’s notice sent on the exchange.

The project cost is Rs5.6 billion and ISL expects it to be commissioned in one year. The company intends to finance the expansion through a combination of its own resources along with long term loans.

Colgate Palmolive Pakistan (COLG) announced 2QFY17 financial results reporting profit of Rs870 million (EPS Rs18.1), up 28 percent YoY. Net revenues of the company improved by 13 percent YoY to Rs7.2 billion, whereas gross profits were up 18 percent to Rs2.7 billion. Alongside the results, company also announced interim cash dividend of Rs15/share, dealers said.

Oil stocks outperformed on Finance Ministry’s decision to increase local PoL prices. Record earnings announcements in steel, cement and pharma sectors played a catalyst role in major surge at PSX. Overall, volumes increased by 12.7 percent to 356 million shares, while value raised by 5 percent to Rs20.3 billion/$194 million. K-Electric emerged as volume with 68 million traded shares.