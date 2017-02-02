LAHORE - WAPDA, Transmission, Distribution, Hydel, Thermal Power Houses, Ministerial, Revenue, Accounts, Grid Station, Common Services. Class IV, Line Staff, Drivers and other Cadres employed all over the country numbering 138,000 will participate in the sixth nationwide Secret Ballot Referendum to be held on February 2, 2017 to elect their representative National Trade Union as Collective Bargaining Agent for next three years under the auspices of National Industrial Relations Commission of Pakistan on the direction of the honourable Islamabad High Court.

All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union was elected Collective Bargaining Agent in the previous Referendum held in May 2013 while contesting Trade Union namely Pakistan WAPDA Workers Pegham Union, which had lost five nationwide Referendums consecutively held earlier, while other Trade Union namely Pakistan Wapda Employees Insaf Union and Pakistan Wapda Pasban Union had been taking part in this referendum for the first time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan WAPDA Pegham Employees Union tried to get held referendum in all 14 Electric Companies and WAPDA separately but had not succeeded since honourable lslamabad High Court directed to hold referendum nationwide.

These views were expressed by Haji Muhammad Latif Chairman Zonal Union and Asghar Jatt and Malik Zahoor Awan and Noor Muhammad Butt and other representatives of the union in a large meeting held on Wednesday at Mcloed Road LESCO Ground Lahore under the aegis of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union.

On the occasion, Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union, had appealed to WAPDA workers to exercise their fundamental right to caste their votes in this nation wide - referendum and make success their representative Trade Union in the interest of raising productivity of the largest national public utility of WAPDA.

He said the union would strive to achieve success in the referendum to uplift pay scales of the workers, provision of quality education to their children and formation of cooperative residential facilities like Wapda Housing Society. The house in a resolution also urged the government to not raise the price of petrol as this increase would give rise to the cost of food and necessities of life of daily use of the working class and common citizens.