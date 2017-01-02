The government is committed to widening the country's financial and digital reach to include all regions of the country, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad.

An agreement to launch 3G services in 257 villages of Lasbela and Avaran districts of Balochistan was signed at the ceremony.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rahman announced that several projects for provision of IT services in remote areas of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are currently under implementation.

She said 190 villages in Turbat, Gwadar, Ketchh and Panjgur are also being connected under the scheme.

Rehman added that the IT ministry is working for maximum digital connectivity in the country.

She said the IT ministry has collaborated with its partners and laid down 6,400 kilometres optic fibre network to digitally link areas across Pakistan.