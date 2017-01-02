FTO secretariat holds awareness workshop

PESHAWAR (PR): Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has organised an awareness workshop on ‘Public Awareness and Advocacy about Dispute Resolution Mechanism of Federal Tax Ombudsman’ for medium and small scale enterprises here at a local hotel. Advisor Implementation & Monitoring M Siddique shed light on the historical perspective of the ombudsman office. “At present, there are 150 ombudsman offices in the world. In Pakistan, the ombudsman office was established in 1983 and in year 2000, an independent office of Federal Tax Ombudsman was established.”

He also elaborated the complaint filing procedure and other available facilities provided by the FTO office to aggrieved taxpayers. “The mandate of FTO office is to ensure prompt and inexpensive redress of taxpayers’ genuine grievances against maladministration by the tax employees of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Revenue Division, government of Pakistan.” He said an average 1500 complaints annually were currently being handled by the FTO offices across Pakistan.

He said the services of FTO offices were free of cost, citizens friendly and the complaints were decided in 60 days. “Form-A is available on the website (www.fto.gov.pk) of the FTO on which tax-payers can lodge their complaints. The form can also be obtained from the FTO offices, besides its Islamabad secretariat, located in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Sukkur, Abbottabad, Multan and Faisalabad.”

The traders gave useful feedback to the FTO team comprising senior advisor Khalid Masood, advisors M Siddique and Kazim Hussain. Central Tanzeem-e-Taajran KP president Sharafat Ali Mubarak, provincial secretary Shaukat Ali Khan, senior vice president Nisarullah Khan and others also addressed the event.

The session was moderated by FTO Secretariat, Islamabad media manager Ali Nasir.