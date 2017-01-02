Pakistan's annual inflation rate eased to 3.70 per cent in December from 3.81pc in November, the Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices decreased by 0.68 percent in December compared with November, the bureau said.

Average inflation for the July-December period stood at 3.88pc, compared with the same period last year.

The steepest rise in year-on-year prices was seen in the prices of gram flour, pulse gram and besan. The steepest drop in year-on-year prices was in the price of onions, tomatoes and chicken.