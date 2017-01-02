Need to promote Islamic Banking highlighted

LAHORE (APP): There is a need to promote Islamic banking in the society to avail benefits of Riba free economy, said Allama Umer Farooq Qudoosi on Sunday. He said that Islam has guided the humanity in each and every aspect of life and have laid down the general principles which could act as a guideline for the upcoming situations in any sphere of life. He said that Interest or "Riba" is not allowed in Islam on any transaction and it is strongly condemned which is followed by serious consequences in the life and hereafter. "In order to be in the manners prescribed in Islam, this feature should not be the part of any financial transaction that has long been in prevalence in our society in different forms and shapes", he said. He said that Islamic banking is a concept that is based on Sharia'ah principles and the structure is different from conventional banking in essence, nature and spirit.

He said the interest based transactions helps the wealth to be accumulated in fewer hands in the society and the businesses or entrepreneurs are victimised. This create imbalance in the society by which the rich grows rich and the poor falls down the line, the situation may lead to chaos, he said. Through Islamic banking one can meet financial need and requirements of the entrepreneurs, he added.

Govt releases Rs42b for Motorways, Highways projects

ISLAMABAD (APP): The federal government has released over Rs42 billion for different motorways and highways projects under Public Sector Development Programme during first six months of current financial year. According to Radio Pakistan, these projects are being executed by National Highways Authority (NHA). According to Planning Commission, over Rs13 billion have been released for 229 kilometers long Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section of Lahore-Karachi motorway. The motorway is an important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. About Rs6 billion have been released for construction of Burhan-Halka DI Khan motorway, which is also part of CPEC. Moreover, Rs 4 billion were released for land acquisition and construction of Sialkot-Lahore motorway during this period. Similarly, Rs2.8 billion have been released for widening and improvement of 459 kilometers N-85 Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab road.

During this period, Rs3 billion were released for Lowari Tunnel and access roads.

ICST asks govt to enhance edible oil production

ISLAMABAD (INP): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Sunday asked the government to take steps to enhance production of edible oil in the country to improve its usage and save oil import bill. Growers should be insulated from victimisation of middlemen and industrialists, while production of quality product should be ensured, said Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that growers of oil seed are on the mercy of middlemen and industrial sector which has resulted in lack of interest in growers which is not in the national interest. Shahid said that the government should announce incentives for growers to gradually become self-sufficient in edible oil production that will help country save over $2 billion annually. Pakistan for self-sustaining in edible oil production for thirteen years but exploitation of farmers resulted in imports which continue to grow to become threat for foreign exchange reserves, he said.

PEW suggests power generation through solar, wind

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday said the country have matchless potential to produce electricity with the help of solar and wind but it is not getting due attention. The world has entered in the golden era of gas therefore the share of gas in the energy mix should be enhanced, said PEW President Dr Murtaza Mughal. He said that the government should take steps to keep at least 20 percent difference in the prices of petrol and CNG, while all the projects to generate electricity from gas should be completed on a fast track. Dr Murtaza said, “We highly value the efforts and vision of Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who has been working hard to tame energy crisis.” He said that cost of producing electricity through gas is six cents per unit, while hydel power costs three times, which is eighteen cents per unit. Moreover, hydel projects take a lot of time and it costs $4.5 million per megawatt.

“The government should not ignore the potential of renewable energy as we can generate 50,000MW of electricity by harnessing wind power, while the potential of solar power is matchless, he added.