LAHORE - Pakistan’s benchmark equity index, KSE100, has rallied 45.6 percent to become the Asia’s best performing market in 2016.

The multiyear growth trajectory received boost after the MSCI announcement to reclassify Pakistan to Emerging Markets, resulting in KSE100 index outperforming its peers in Frontier Markets and most of the countries in Emerging Markets. Here, improving domestic economy and enormous local liquidity supported the index levels at the time of weaknesses.

Amongst Asian markets, Pakistan remained on top. Moreover it also remained number one in MSCI Frontier Markets. As shown in accompanied table, according to Bloomberg, Pakistan market posted 5th highest return in the world.

Strong performance of Pakistan equities in 2016 was mainly led by strong local cash liquidity thanks to falling interest rate and rising investor confidence. Economic recovery positively affected local demand for various sectors, rebound in oil prices, better security situation and exuberance on Pakistan’s reclassification in MSCI EM Index also helped.

Foreign investors continued to offload equities during 2016 (net selling $340m) as most of the EM and FM funds kept facing redemptions. Despite all the gains, 2017 looks very favourable for the Pakistan equities as the MSCI reclassification has added cherry to the already built investment theme; based upon political stability, macroeconomic strength, better security situation and Chinese investments. PSX divestment further swells the enthusiasm, to result in better liquidity, new products and investor confidence.

In line with expectations, Automobiles and Cement remained top performing sectors in 2016 posting market cap gains of 73 percent and 66 percent, respectively. Index heavy weight Oil & Gas Exploration sector (E&Ps) was up 52 percent, whereas banks were up 33 percent. Fertiliser sector was down 5 percent due to weak fertiliser demand and high inventory levels.

Amongst top 30 stocks in terms of market capitalisation, Pakistan Oil Fields (POL), The Searle Company (SEARL) and Mari Petroleum (MARI) remained top performers posting gains of 112 percent, 106 percent, and 98 percent respectively in 2016. Average volumes at the local bourse increased by 14 percent to 281 million, whereas average value was up only 2 percent to Rs11.6 billion ($111m) in 2016. In the derivative market, traded value in single stock futures stood flat and remained at Rs3.0 billion/ $29 million a day in 2016 as against Rs3.1 billion/$30 million in 2015.

Margin Trading System (MTS) financing rose by 86 percent in 2016 to reach Rs9 billion, while open interest in single stock futures was up by 100 percent in 2016 to reach Rs11 billion. In spite of rising leverage, the financing rate in MTS fell from 9 percent to 8 percent at end on 2016 and similarly average ready future spread fell to 8 percent from 9 percent.

Despite booming market, in the absence of government offerings, Pakistan witnessed just 3 initial public offerings in 2016 with amount raised of Rs4.2 billion as against offering of Rs116 billion seen in 2015. Falling interest rate and maturity of high yielding government securities has been supporting the local equities. And this is likely to continue in 2017 also. Smooth transition of new army chief, political stability and improving security situation has also been a welcome development for the market in 2016. This has positive implications on investors’ confidence. Resultantly, SBP-IBA consumer confidence index was up 3 percent in 2016. Political noise also reduced in 2016 as opposition parties’ protest against Panama scandal has not been effective.

Though tension with India created some uncertainty but now it has also eased.

In another landmark development, 40 percent strategic stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange was sold to Chinese Consortium valuing the exchange at $215 million. Investors now hope of new products and better governance that will go a long way in the development of Pakistan capital markets. Another reason supporting this stock market rally in 2016 was improving economy. Pakistan economy grew by 4.7 percent in FY16 compared to last three-year average growth of 3.9 percent.

Foreign exchange reserves of the country improved by 12 percent to reach $23 billion at the end of 2016, enough for 7 months of imports. Policy interest rate reached multi decade low of 5.75 percent mainly due to lower inflation.