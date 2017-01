MANSEHRA: Work on 870 mega watt (MW) Suki Kinari hydro projects in Mansehra will be started soon that will help to overcome energy crisis in the country on its completion.

This was stated by Commissioner Hazara Division Muhammad Akbar khan while talking to media on Sunday. The project is a part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is located on Kunhar River in Kaghan valley. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.–NNI