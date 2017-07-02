ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Saturday announced to reduce the CNG prices by around Rs2.50 in Punjab and Islamabad.

“The prices of oil and LNG have been reduced in the international market, therefore, the benefit is being passed on to the consumers of the environment-friendly fuel,” said APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha. The CNG association reduced the prices a day after the federal government decreased the petrol and diesel prices each by Rs1.5 per litre for the month of July.

CNG price in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would come down to Rs53.52 per litre from Rs56.02 per litre. Similarly, the cost of CNG would reduce to Rs54.5 per litre from Rs57 in Lahore, Rs52.4 per litre in Faisalabad from Rs54.9 per litre and would decrease to Rs52 per litre from Rs54.5 per litre in Multan.

CNG prices are still lower than petrol, which is currently available at Rs71.3 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel’s price has also gone down to Rs79.9 from Rs81.40 per litre. Paracha said that the prices of CNG have been deregulated in Punjab, therefore the price of the fuel may vary a little at different filling stations. He further said that the CNG operators will fix retail price keeping in view the quality of gas, cost of generator, local taxes and other expanses.

He said that prices of CNG continue to slide which is resulting in popularity of the clean fuel; around one thousand CNG stations have become operational in Punjab while the CNG outlets in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are witnessing crowd of motorists. Those consumers who have CNG kits and cylinders in place should waste no time to switch on the clean and economical fuel, he suggested.