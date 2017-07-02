ISLAMABaD - Addressing the meeting, Dar directed FBR officials to expedite the process of compiling final revenue figures for the last fiscal year. He asked the officials to ensure that all amounts deposited up to June 30, 2017 are duly accounted for. On the occasion, the minister was updated on the latest status of the collection of tax revenue. He was also informed that final position of the revenue figures would emerge in the next several days.

Dar congratulated the outgoing chairman of FBR, Dr Muhammad Irshad, on completion of his tenure. He also presented him with a memento as a token of the appreciation of his services.