KARACHI:- The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is going to organise Businessmen Convention on July 6, 2017 in Lahore. The objective of the convention is to discuss the federal budget/Finance Bill 2017 and its irritants and other economic issues including high cost of doing business and continuous decline in exports. FPCCI has already extended invitation to the members of executive committee, general body, trade bodies and other prominent businessmen.–INP