FCCI welcomes awareness campaign against drug-addiction

FAISALABAD (APP): Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on Anti-Narcotics chairman Dr Jaffar Hasan Mubarak has welcomed a comprehensive campaign, launched by the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department, to create awareness about the dangers of drug addiction. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on Anti-Narcotics chairman Dr Jaffar Hasan Mubarak said that 'Drug Free Punjab' is the vision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government has taken timely steps to create awareness about the menace. During this campaign, different programmes would be arranged including contests of essay writing, speeches, photography and paintings etc. The ultimate objective of this campaign is to involve youth in this drive, he added. He said a special function would be held on July 11, in which the winners and participants in the events would get prizes and certificates.

ECB working on move away from ultra-easy policy: Weidmann

FRANKFURT (Reuters): The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday. Investors are watching for any sign that the ECB may reduce its stimulus, which includes massive bond purchases and ultra-low rates, after a hint in that direction by President Mario Draghi boosted the euro and government bond yields this week. "It will hopefully come and we're working on that, we're also discussing it," Weidmann, a long-standing critic of the ECB's bond purchases, told an audience at the Bundesbank's open days. Inflation in the euro zone has been low for years and it is not expected to reach the ECB's target of just under 2 percent until at least 2019 despite the central bank's efforts. But price growth is now comfortably above 1 percent, leading some rate setters, particularly in the wealthier northern countries of the currency union, to call for a reduction in the ECB's monetary largesse.

Japan, EU on cusp of free trade agreement after US TPP rebuff

TOKYO (REUTERS): Japan and the European Union are on the cusp of a wide-ranging free trade agreement that could help blunt the forces of protectionism sparked by US President Donald Trump's trade policies. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said she was "quite confident" that a broad agreement can be announced at a summit on July 6 with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as both sides finalize the reduction of tariffs on autos and agricultural goods. Clinching a deal would offer Japan and Europe an important political victory and could raise questions about the U.S. government's influence on the agenda for the global economy. "You can do good, fair, transparent and sustainable trade agreements where you win and I win, and not the American view, which seems to be, 'You lose and I win,'" Malmstrom told reporters. Malmstrom spoke after two days of meetings with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo about a deal that would eliminate a broad range of trade barriers.

Asian tech supplants oil as main fuel for emerging stocks

LONDON (Reuters): Not very long ago, a 17 percent oil price fall would have sent emerging market stocks into a tailspin. But this year they are set for their best first half since 2014. Just like the high performing US tech shares -- Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google that were dubbed FANGs before Google's parent was renamed Alphabet -- the so-called BATs, comprising Chinese internet trio Baidoo, Alibaba and Tencent have changed an emerging equity landscape once heavy in energy and mining firms. But the BATs are just a small part of a whole "new economy" story in emerging markets, where the biggest companies by market capitalization are now high-tech conglomerates Samsung (005930.KS), Tencent (0700.HK), Taiwan Semiconductor (5425.TWO), Alibaba (BABA.N) and South Africa's Naspers (NPNJn.J), Alongside a host of smaller IT or information technology, firms, mainly Asia-based, they comprise over a quarter of the index cap, on a par with banks and significantly above the 7 percent weight of energy firms.