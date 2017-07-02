LAHORE - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has urged the government to improve the drainage system on war-footing as old sewerage system has been causing loss of billions of rupees annually to the trade and industry in monsoon season.

He expressed his deep concern as more than 21 people have died over the past 48 hours in the first spell of monsoon rains. He asked the Water and Sanitation Agency to make all the necessary arrangements to cope with the challenges during the monsoon season.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice Chairman Tanveer Sufi and Vice Chairman Shahzeb Akram said that sewerage system in the markets of Lahore was outdated and dysfunctional. They said there was flood-like situation whenever there was heavy downpour. They said that rainwater entered factories, godowns and other business places and damaged the items like machinery, furniture, trading goods and raw material.

The PIAF chairman expressed indignation over a lack of progress towards the installation of the modern warning system with regard to prior information about weather situation.

He suggested that low lying areas should be identified in the city where machinery should be deployed for prompt drainage of rain water, while suction machines should also be deployed in different areas of the city to keep the system smooth.