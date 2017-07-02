LAHORE - Speculations over outcome of Joint Investigation Team's (JIT) findings on Sharif Family case continued to air firestorm at the bourse with benchmark KSE-100 index losing 526 points to close at 46,332 points (down 1.1 percent WoW). Foreign investors remained on a buying spree this week, scooping up value buys amidst relentless selling. Overall FIPI during the week clocked-in at $9.2m as against $9.5m of net selling recorded in the last week. Overall activity also improved during the week with average volume and value clocking-in at 277m (+8 percent WoW) and $124m (+21 percent WoW) respectively. Not surprisingly, almost all major index heavyweights such as oil & gas exploration (-1.4 percent WoW), OMCs (-1.1 percent WoW), fertilizers (-0.4 percent WoW) and cements (-1.2 percent WoW) etc continued to extend losses. Apart from this, key highlights during the week were release of FDI numbers (+22 percent YoY in 11MFY17 to $2b), imposition of 24.04 percent anti-dumping duty on imported CC billets, textile export numbers (down 12 percent YoY in May-17), Current Account Deficit (CAD) expanding to $8.9b during 11MFY17, compared to $3.2b in 11MFY16 and release of LSM numbers (+5.6 percent YoY in 10MFY17).

According to experts, Pakistan’s benchmark total return KSE-100 index declined 3 percent during 1H2017 to 46,565 points. Bulk of the sell-off was seen in June 2017 (worst June since 1999 & worst month since March 2015), with the index crashing 8 percent due to a plethora of negative news and events that missed expectations. In FY17, the index rose 23 percent versus 10 percent in FY16.

Towards the end of May the index had rallied up to an all time high of 52,876pts (+11 percent CYTD) as investors were gripped by euphoria stemming in anticipation of foreign inflows on the back of the MSCI upgrade. Expectations were first dashed when the government announced FY18 Federal Budget, excluding key proposals from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), while tightening up tax measures on investors and companies alike.

There's the political overhang, with the prime minister just recently acknowledging (while speaking to the Media in London) that indeed the stock exchange index had nosedived due to the ongoing situation in Pakistan, but vowed to undertake all measures to stabilise it again – referring to the investigation of his children’s names appearing in the infamous Panama Leaks and the political & media circus arising from it.

Foreigners remained net sellers during 1H2017, with the quantum growing over seven fold as they offloaded positions worth $333m as compared to $41m last year. We believe, selling likely amplified due to political & economic concerns. Major selling was concentrated in Cement (US$136mn), followed by Power (US$43mn) & Banks (US$39mn). Average daily volumes in the ready market stood at 315m shares, up 72 percent compared to 182m shares last year. While traded value was up 81 percent to Rs16.3b/$155m, compared to Rs9.0b/$87m. Surge in traded value was due to increased activity in blue chips, amplified by the MSCI upgrade.

On the LIPI front, Mutual Funds provided major liquidity buying up equities worth $268m, while insurance companies also supported with inflows of $128m. Individuals and Banks remained sellers, offloading $77m & $73m, respectively. While the industry was under the belief that Pakistan would witnesses inflows of to the tune of $300-500m, but when the day finally came, there was an outflow of $82m. This had a humbling effect on all market participants, causing market sentiments, outlook & performance to take a U-turn.

Experts are of the view that until the JIT’s final report and subsequent decision by the Supreme Court, the market will likely remain subdued. However, an early resolution would be amicable for all stakeholders, as in fact uncertainty is worse than the event itself. Meanwhile, the outlook on Pakistan’s external account situation is deteriorating as current account deficit (CAD) during 10MFY17 has surged $8.9b up from $3.2b in 10MFY16, which is a 9-year high and is raising concerns of potential sharp currency depreciation.