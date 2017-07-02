ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Muzammil Hussain on Saturday said that the Wapda is confident to complete Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project in a phased manner from February 2018 to May 2018.

He made these remarks during his visit at 1410MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project. The Wapda chairman reviewed construction progress on various components of the project including intake structure, power house, switch yard etc.

During the visit, WAPDA project authorities and representatives of the consultants and the contractors briefed the chairman about the progress achieved so far on civil and electro-mechanical works of the project. Detailed deliberations were also made about the steps to meet challenges faced by the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Wapda chairman said that it is a matter of satisfaction that the under-construction projects of Wapda, including Tarbela 4th Extension, are now heading towards their completion at a fairly good pace.

However, steady efforts on part of the project management including the consultants and the contractors are needed to meet the timelines vis-à-vis implementation of the project. He expressed the hope that the project management would put in their maximum for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 1410MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project is a component of least-cost energy generation plan, which is being implemented by Wapda on priority.

Under Tarbela 4th Extension Project, three generating units – each of them having capacity of 470MW – are being installed at Tunnel No 4 of Tarbela Dam. With completion of the project, generation capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station will increase to 4888MW from the existing 3478MW.