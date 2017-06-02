KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,770.4 million on 26 May, 2017. This was announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday. The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $16,921.9 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,848.5 million and total liquid foreign reserves are $21,770.4 million. During the week ending 26 May, 2017, the SBP's reserves increased by $709 million to $16,922 million due to official inflows.–Staff Reporter