PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KPCCI) and National Productivity Organisation (NPO) on Thursday vowed to work together for giving relief to militancy-affected business community of the province.

The two sides agreed on joint working for facilitating the business community of the province during a meeting held between KPCCI President Muhammad Afzal and NPO Chief Executive Officer Abdul Ghaffar Khattak.

On the occasion, the NPO CEO said that as Pakistan had now been awarded GSP Plus category, therefore, there was a need to provide proper training to the entrepreneurs to have products of international standards. The KPCCI president recommended giving representation to chamber on the NPO’s board of directors. He appreciated the role of NPO in enhancing industrial productivity, standard, research and development, availability of resources, trainings and skills development.

Afzal said that KPCCI was playing leading role in promoting industrialisation, trading and creating more job opportunities in the province, adding that such efforts would put the province on right path of progress and development. For the first time, he said, the chamber had organised job fairs in Peshawar with the sole purpose to provide job opportunities to the educated youth of the province, both male and female. At least 400 youngsters have so far been provided on the spot jobs just because of these fairs, he added.

He informed that most recently the KPCCI held a two-day “Made in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa” exhibition in Islamabad wherein over 48,000 people participated, adding that such events would also be organised in future so that to provide jobs to the youth. Over 120 stalls had been set up in the exhibition in which locally-produced products were introduced, he said.

He told the NPO chief executive officer that KPCCI was going to launch Chinese language courses soon keeping in view the importance of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Pakistan. He informed that these classes would be launched separately for male and female students and businessmen and traders as well.

The NPO CEO assured the KPCCI president that his organisation would continue assisting business and traders’ communities, adding that small grant project would be started under the USAID and the NPO would help the KPCCI in this regard.