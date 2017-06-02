ISLAMABAD - To recognize and certify the competence of skilled workers in the informal economy, NAVTTC has launched the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Under this new initiative, the skilled workers, who have learned various skills informally mainly through 'Ustad-Shagird' system, undergo a competency based assessment and upon successful test they are issued national certificates, said a press release on Thursday. With the support of TVET Reform Support Programme, RPL is part of the Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT & A) Programme being run under the selected vocational trades across the country to bring a paradigm shift in the delivery of technical and vocational education and training. CBT Programmes are designed and delivered by adopting a systematic approach, focusing on better employability of the trainees with strong market linkages, said the executive director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while briefing the media on this new initiative.

"This approach enables the skilled workers to get their skills recognized; subsequently leading them to have access to better job opportunities and advanced education," he said.

This process will not only help us to examine the evidence of past learning and experience but will also enhance national and international acceptance of our certified skilled workforce from informal sector, said the executive director.

"We aim to provide opportunities to our informal skilled workforce to achieve possible career progression and secure jobs at international market with ease," he added.

NAVTTC plans to carry out assessment of around 300 skilled workers across the country in different trades during this pilot phase.

So far 65 skilled workers have been qualified in mason and

auto mechanic trades according to National Vocational Qualifications

Framework.