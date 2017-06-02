KARACHI - Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has achieved a breakthrough by increasing sales gas from Kandhkot Gas Field (KGF) to 230 MMscfd ahead of time and is ready to ramp it up further to 250 MMscfd when required.

The field was earlier supplying an average of 180 MMscfd gas to Guddu Thermal Power Station. PPL has been making consistent efforts, especially during the last nine months since its commitment to government, to tap optimal potential of Kandhkot through fast-track development drilling, revamping of compressors and debottlenecking of production facilities.

The company has plans to drill seven development wells in KGF during this year. Of these, three wells have already been completed, adding 50 MMscfd gas to national supply. Besides, a three-rig operation remains ongoing. PPL has recently increased production through optimising reserves replacement and development efforts from mature fields, including Sui, Kandhkot and Adhi, notably achieving a major milestone of net production crossing the 1 Bcfe/day-mark in November 2016.