PR LAHORE - All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union hosted an Iftar meeting at Baktiar Labour Hall the other day. Hundreds of power workers and officials of Lahore Electric Supply Company including Wajid Ali Kazmi, Chief Executive Officer LESCO, participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the special prayers were offered for the two martyred members of Line Staff namely Muhammad Maqsood and Muhammad Asghar Khan who died during the performance of their duties earlier. The meeting was also addressed by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the Union. The meeting was also addressed by Haji Muhammad Younus, Rana Abdul Shakoor, Ch Muhammad Maqsood, Osama Tariq, Malik Noor Muhammad, Haji Muhammad Latif and others office-bearers of the union.