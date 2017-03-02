Easypaisa partners with BOP for greater financial inclusion

ISLAMABAD (PR): In line with its commitment to promote financial inclusion in the country, Pakistan’s first and foremost branchless banking service Easypaisa has entered into a strategic partnership with the Bank of Punjab (BOP) to expand the scale of branchless banking services.

The partnership will facilitate BOP’s extensive customer base in availing services through Easypaisa’s network of countrywide agents. Easypaisa is the pioneer of branchless banking services in Pakistan with the largest nationwide footprint, while the Bank of Punjab is the prime facilitator for the government of Punjab. Given the strengths of both the organisations, this partnership will go a long way in promoting financial services in the country.

The infrastructure and operations are being facilitated by BOP’s existing technology partner Inov8 Limited through their platform.

Bank AL Habib declares 35pc cash dividend

LAHORE (PR): The Annual General Meeting of Bank AL Habib Limited was held at its Registered Office in Multan on March 1, 2017. The shareholders approved the Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2016. The payment of 35 percent Cash Dividend (Final) was also approved. Deposits of the Bank as on December 31, 2016 were Rs584.172 billion and profit after tax was Rs8.119 billion.

JS Bank invites Misbah to Al Ansari Exchange

ISLAMABAD (PR): Islamabad United’s Captain, Misbahul Haq, visited the Head Office of Al Ansari Exchange, Dubai recently upon the invitation of JS Bank, to show solidarity with Pakistanis remitting money back home and contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Misbah was welcomed by Rashed Ali Al Ansari, General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange and Worldwide Cash Express and Babbar Wajid, Head of Business Management, JS Bank Limited. JS Bank is pleased to be an “Official Partner” of Islamabad United for the second season of the Pakistan Super League and a preferred partner of Al Ansari Exchange and Worldwide Cash Express.

During his visit, Misbah, who was briefed on the operations of Al Ansari Exchange and Cash Express remittance services, lauded the efforts of Al Ansari Exchange and JS Bank Limited in their services towards the senders and beneficiaries of remittances to Pakistan.

LG unveils G6 with large full vision display

ISLAMABAD (PR): LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled the G6 smartphone, the newest smartphone that features a bold new display format complimented by a cinematic viewing experience, exceptional screen to body ratio, wide angle camera and more.

Designed in response to consumer feedback and user opinions, the G6 is a back-to-basics approach to premium smartphones, with a focus on the features consumers want, most notably a big screen that actually fits in one hand.

The LG G6 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440 resolution) Full Vision display, and for the first time ever in a smartphone, an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. Compared to conventional 16:9 aspect ratio displays, the 18:9 format offers more viewing space and a more immersive experience when streaming videos and playing games. In a G6 Game Collection promotion for G6 buyers, in-game content with a retail value of up to a total of $200 for six games - Temple Run 2, Spider-Man Unlimited, Crossy Road, SimCity BuildIt, Cookie Jam and Genies & Gems - on Google Play, are offered for free. The games take full advantage of the G6’s immersive Full Vision display and single-handed ease of use.

IMC to sponsor Pakistan Auto Show 2017

KARACHI (PR): Indus Motor Company (IMC), the manufacturer and distributor of Toyota vehicles, has announced that it will be a diamond sponsor for the Pakistan Auto Show 2017 being held at Expo Center Karachi from March 3, 2017.

The Pakistan Auto Show 2017 is the premier trade exhibition for the rapidly developing automotive market in Pakistan. The show is the country’s largest gathering of leading OEMs, auto parts manufacturers and service providers from all over the country and draws over 20,000 visitors every year who wants to interact with their most favorite automotive brands operating in the country.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, while commenting on the company’s participation in Pakistan Auto Show, mentioned that “IMC has always played a leading role in the development of local auto industry by bringing cutting edge technologies and knowledge in Pakistan through technical assistance agreements with global part makers. The process has not only resulted in creating thousands of highly skilled jobs for the talented youth of the country, it has also contributed immensely for the economic development of the nation.

AIMC, Citi Lab organise workshop

LAHORE (PR): A workshop on "Flowcytometry-Role in Leukemia Diagnosis" was organised by Dr Sajjad Haider and Dr Muneeza Natiq with the cooperation of Citi Lab & Research Centre Lahore and AIMC. One such conference on HAEMCON International was held at Avari Hotel Lahore in which renowned local, foreign Pathologists, speakers and delegates participated.

Prof Dr Nisar Ahmad (Head of Hematology Dept. ICH) was chief guest along with Dr Asad Hayat(SKCMH) and Dr Mizna Arif (PGMI/LGH) as guest speaker.

Pollution Engineering Pakistan CEO resigns

LAHORE (PR): Pollution Engineering Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Younus has resigned from the company. He has now joined Health & Hygiene Limited, UK as Executive Director (Asia Pacific).

LAHORE EAT 2017 to be held as planned

LAHORE (PR): Lahore’s biggest food festival, ‘Lahore Eat 2017’, is all set to be held, despite previous postponements.

Speaking to the media during a press conference held today at the Lahore Press Club, the event organisers CKO Event Architecture and Latitude CRS reiterated that the iconic food festival would be held as planned with new dates in early March. The event, earlier scheduled from February 10-12, 2017, had already been postponed twice, following recommendations from the Lahore District Coordination Officer.

CKO’s Omar Omari informed journalists that it had been mutually decided to postpone the event for a few weeks, following a meeting with the local government and law enforcement authorities.

He said that it had since been decided to hold the event on either the weekend of March 10-12. Omari also clarified that the venue for the event was not yet being disclosed, and that it would be announced closer to the final dates.