ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday said mobile phone users in Pakistan had been reached 137 million by the end of January after combining user base of 0.506 million customers by mobile phone companies. According to the latest data released by PTA, Mobilink was leading the charts with 51.534 million customers while Telenor was closing in the gap with 39.586 million subscribers. However, after merger of Mobilink and Warid, Mobilink was able to widen the lead with more post-merger customers.–APP

Zong had 27.496 million customers while Ufone stood with 19.478 million customers. Mobile tele-density increased from 69.8 percent to 70 percent and Broadband subscribers increased from 37.6 million in December 2016 to 38.27 million till January 2017.