ISLAMABAD - In order to spread awareness through its investor education programme ‘Jamapunji’, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday conducted an awareness and facilitation session for senior professionals of HEC-recognised universities of the Karachi region.

The seminar was conducted by senior subject matter experts from the SECP elaborating on the legal framework for incorporating businesses, private equity for financing startups and mutual funds distribution. The SECP had also invited an expert speaker from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to speak on capital markets for raising finance for SMEs.

The expert speakers provided information on the SECP’s online incorporation services, fast track registration services and in particular SECP’s supportive role for development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan by encouraging sole proprietors to reap the benefits of company incorporation by availing themselves of the provision of single-member company incorporation.

The heads of ORICs, senior academics and other senior representatives from Aga Khan University Karachi, Institute of Business Administration Karachi, SZABIST Karachi, Iqra University Karachi, NED Karachi, DOW University of Health Sciences, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, Sindh Agri University Tandojam, University of Sindh Jashoro, and the Institute of Business Administration, Sukkur, attended the session.

In conclusion, the attendees expressed their appreciation for the SECP’s ongoing efforts and invited the SECP to conduct bespoke sessions at their respective ORICs and university campuses to help educate and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs.