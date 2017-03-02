LAHORE - Technology Up-gradation and Skill Development Company has completed its project “Supporting TVET Sector in KP and FATA” by imparting training to more than 12,000 men and women in demand driven courses in more than 62 trades.

The project was carried out with the funding by the European Union, which also helped the successful trainees in employability. The employability ratio of the project is around 75 percent, which includes the youth who have got employment in formal setups, informal micro level workshops, small businesses and self-employment. TUSDEC has worked with more than 150 training institutes to implement the project. The project has also worked to enhance the capacity building of the selected training Institutes.

The project closing ceremony was held recently with holding of a workshop to discuss the best practices, challenges/issues and way forward for the TVET sector. Bernard Francois, Minister Counsellor, Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, was the chief guest. Saadia Ainuddin, HRD Adviser, Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, Industries Department Secretary Farah Hamid Khan, Skill Development Council Chairman Haji Muhammad Javed, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Haji Muhammad Afzal and TUSDEC CEO Alamgir Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.