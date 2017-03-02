ISLAMABAD (PR) - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the US-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development has facilitated the participation of a Pakistani delegation of agricultural producers and exporters in Gulfood Expo 2017.

This annual event is being held in Dubai from February 26 to March 2, 2017. Participation by the 15-member delegation is part of a broader effort by USAID to expand market opportunities for Pakistan’s agricultural products. The Gulfood Exhibition and Conference draws more than 5,000 exhibitors from over 120 countries, representing all areas of food production and showcasing the tastes, trends, and innovations in the food and beverage sector worldwide. In addition to exhibitions and hands-on demonstrations of the latest technological innovations, the conference hosts forums and discussions on a diverse set of topics including food science and processing, food security, and halal market development.