Finance Ministe Senator Ishaq Dar Thursday said that as always the PML-N government will accord top priority to the well-being of the people in upcoming budget for FY 2017-18.

Chairing a high-level meeting, which reviewed progress of preparations for the upcoming budget for FY 2017-18, he said that the budget will also focus on measures for further improving ease of doing business and increasing financial inclusion in the country.

The minister said that the budget will be finalised keeping in view the primary aim of achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He said that all stakeholders including economic experts, chambers of commerce & industries, business and traders community etc, would be taken on board while finalising the budget.

The secretary said that a proper mechanism for in-depth liaison with these stakeholders has already been devised.

He further said that all budget activities would be undertaken according to the timelines given in the schedule shared with the finance minister in the previous meeting on the matter.