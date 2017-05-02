Minerva Schools aims for higher intake from Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Minerva Schools at KGI, a San Francisco-based innovative undergraduate university programme, has announced their plans to select high achieving and motivated students from this region. Smart students, regardless of their socio-economic background, can get the chance to pursue one of the most-sought-after degree courses in the word from the highly selective college, where the students learn in ways no other university offers.

Founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Ben Nelson, and former Dean of Social Sciences at Harvard University Stephen Kosslyn, Minerva offers a reinvented university experience for the brightest and most motivated students from around the world. The Minerva Schools at KGI were established in 2013 and offer undergraduate and graduate degrees accredited by WASC.

Speaking to the media, Fatou Badiane – Toure Managing Director for Africa and The Middle East, and Naveed Ejaz, Regional Manager MENA of Minerva Schools at KGI, said, “We are aiming for a higher intake of students from Pakistan.

The intensive four-year experience at Minerva is deliberately designed to challenge the students accelerating their intellectual growth and preparing them for success in today's rapidly changing and interconnected global context.”

“The university a student chooses to attend will impact more than the next four years. It will define how they learn and shape the way they think - for the rest of their life. Minerva pushes the students in ways no other education will, teaching the students the skills needed to solve the most complex problems of our time,” he added.

“The students at Minerva will be provided the opportunity to learn 21st century skills with the world’s brightest students and veteran experts from multiple fields of study, through seminars, and projects with coveted institutions and companies,” Fatou further said. The application to Minerva is simple and free. It does not require students to take the SATs, IELTS, TOEFL or ACTs. Minerva’s application can be accessed and completed, here: https://www.minerva.kgi.edu/application/1/. There are three parts to the application - transcripts, extracurricular achievements and a set of online challenges.

Zarrar to lead Clifford Chance's banking & finance practice in Americas

KARACHI (PR): Leading international law firm Clifford Chance has announced that Zarrar Sehgal has been named Americas head of the Banking & Finance Practice.

Sehgal is widely recognized as one of the nation's top aircraft finance lawyers. As co-head of the Firm's US Asset Finance group, he has played a lead role in developing and growing a Tier 1 practice that Legal 500 named US Asset Finance and Leasing team of the year in 2014. Sehgal, who is ranked Band 1 by Chambers USA and a Leading Lawyer by Legal 500 United States, is also Clifford Chance's global head of the Transport & Logistics sector.

Along with his new role as Banking & Finance practice area leader, he will continue to lead the Firm's Diversity Committee in the Americas.

"Zarrar has distinguished himself as an elite partner and someone who cares deeply about his clients, his colleagues and his community," said Evan Cohen, Clifford Chance's regional managing partner for the Americas. "He is routinely involved in many of the world's largest aircraft financing transactions, yet still finds time to serve as President of The Citizens Foundation, USA – a non-profit organization that funds schools and educational programmes for tens of thousands of underprivileged children in his native Pakistan. Our highly ranked Banking & Finance practice couldn't be in better hands going forward."

Sehgal, who in 2009 was recognized by the World Economic Forum as one of its Young Global Leaders, is based in New York.

PSO, Toyota rollout co-branding activity at retail stations

KARACHI (PR): The country’s leading oil marketing company Pakistan State Oil’s retail outlets were selected by the international automotive manufacturer Toyota to conduct a customer survey of motorists. Under the arrangement, Toyota set up kiosks at PSO retail outlets in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Multan to carry out customer surveys, distribute souvenirs and handout free car service vouchers at Toyota.

Commenting on the development, Shehryar Omar, Senior General Manager of Marketing at PSO, said: “We were happy to work with Toyota and reach out to our shared customer base in order to extend services, as well as receive their feedback on our service offerings.“ PSO forges partnerships and collaborations to bring the best products and services to its customers under various consumer-centric initiatives. The company is committed to providing the best in petroleum products and allied services to effectively meet the nation’s energy needs.

Mall of Lahore announces winner of Shop-a-Plot

LAHORE (PR): Mall of Lahore organised an event to announce winners of ‘Shop-a-Plot’ promotion, including the winner of a plot in Bahria Town and winners of amazing gifts including electronics, crockery and home décor articles.

Customers shopped for Rs3,999 from any of the brands at the Mall of Lahore, including Greenvalley, to enter a lucky draw for the grand prize of a plot in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi. In addition, some lucky participants won exciting gifts in weekly lucky draws which were held on Saturdays.

Started on 31 March, Shop-a-Plot continued till 27 April. The management of Mall of Lahore made special arrangements for the occasion.

Abdul Razzaq, the test cricketer, was the chief guest who announced the name of the lucky winner Fatima Iftikhar amidst great cheers. Famous comedian Iftikhar Thakur also attended the event. Mall of Lahore will give away a 1300cc car via lucky draw next month. Mall of Lahore regularly features such successful promotions. The Mall is the first premium shopping mall with a perfect fusion of hi-end local and international brands with grand décor.