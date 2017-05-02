ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here on Monday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the budget 2017-18.

The finance secretary gave the meeting an update on the preparations, giving details of interaction with different stakeholders for input and proposals for the budget. He said, in accordance with instructions given by the finance minister, these inputs are being considered keeping in view the available fiscal space and feasibility of the proposals.

The minister appreciated the budget preparations, emphasizing continued coordination among all departments engaged in formulating the budget 2017-18. He emphasized that the budget is being formulated to attain government’s objective of achieving sustainable and inclusive high growth which would enhance employment opportunities in the country.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for Pakistan delegation’s participation in the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting being held in Pacifico Yokohama, Japan from May 4 to 7. Senior officials of the Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions attended the meeting.