LAHORE - The market continued to stay in the bearish zone with the benchmark KSE-100 index shedding another 437 points to close at 42,642, down 1 percent WoW. The prevalent bearish spell continued to be led by unresolved matters on the political and economic front, with this week's announcement of the new Afghan policy by US President Donald Trump adding to market woes.

With this performance, the index has lost 5,165 points (or 11pc) in YTD 2017. Foreign investors again demonstrated their uneasiness over expected devaluation of the exchange rate with further net selling of $9.7 million worth of equities during the week. Most of this selling was absorbed by local financial institutions such as Banks (net buying of $12.5m) and Mutual Funds (net buying of $3.2m), to scoop up value plays at dirt cheap multiples. Of the key sectors, Cements (down 7pc WoW because of reduction in cement prices), OMCs (down 3pc WoW), Pharmaceuticals (down 2pc WoW) and Autos (down 1pc WoW) bore the brunt of selling.

Major inflows, amounting to $18.8 million were witnessed from companies and banks, while institutions and locals remain net sellers. Foreign investors continued their selling streak with an outflow of $14.3 million. Major losers were HBL (-18.55pc), Mari Petroleum (-14.69pc) and Feroz (-12.29pc). On sectoral front, Banking sector dropped by 4.8 percent led by HBL. Cement sector witnessed some recovery in the mid-week on rumours of strong dispatches for the month of August 2017, to close the week down 1.3 percent.

On macro front, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sold hefty Rs507 billion worth of market treasury bills at an auction though cut-off yields stood unchanged from the previous auction. However, the raised amount in treasury bills was higher than the target of Rs300 billion indicating the government dependence on bank borrowing.

The prime minister on the other hand, while ruling out rupee devaluation, reportedly hinted on potential measures to cut non-essential imports, much needed to support worsening external account.

Sector wise banks (-6pc WoW) were the worst for obvious reasons, followed by E&Ps (-5pc) as news of MARI’s divestment & a 4pc decline in international oil prices dampened sentiments; while Tobacco (+2pc) & Food (+1pc) stood out as gainers.

Companies (+US$10.5m) were the largest domestic buyers, while foreigners sold $8.8m during the week (28th-30th) vs selling $9.8m last week; selling concentrated in Banks ($8.1m) & Cements ($2.9m), while Food saw $0.8m buying.

During the week, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20.0b on August 25, 2017. SBP’s reserves decreased by $32m to $14.3b due to payments on account of external debt servicing. The government has raised petrol price by Rs2/litre to Rs71.5/litre from September 1, Diesel price remains unchanged at Rs77.4/litre.

Kohinoor Textile Mills (KTML) informed the bourse of long term equity investment up to Rs527m by way of acquisition of ordinary shares from shareholders of Maple Leaf Capital Limited (MLCL), an associated company, within one year. KTML currently owns 250 million shares (82.92pc) of MLCL, after the proposed acquisition (up to 51.5 million shares at price up to Rs10.24 per share), MLCL will be a wholly owned subsidiary of KTML.

TPL Properties (TPLPL) notified the bourse that Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has acceded to the request of TPLPL for the removal of the minimum trading lot size of 100,000 shares for trading in its shares in the secondary market by the investors including the retail investors. Descon Oxychem (DOL) reported FY17 EPS of Rs2.0 (+3.6x YoY) vs Rs0.4 last year, along with the result DOL declared final dividend of Rs1.2 per share.

Synthetic Products Enterprises (SPEL) declared a final cash dividend for FY17 at Rs0.5 per share, in addition to Rs1.0 per share interim dividend already paid. The KSE-100 index has managed to hold on to an important psychological levels of 41,000 this week despite weak sentiments. This bodes well for the market performance over the next few sessions. Fresh liquidity may come in post Eid but sentiments are likely to remain tentative due to uncertainty on Pakistan-US ties and worsening external debt situation. “Key data points to watch out for next week include CPI announcement for August 2017 where we expect inflation to clock-in at 3.7 percent, and result announcement by some big tickets including Attock Group companies (NRL, ATRL, POL, ACPL) and OGDC in coming weeks, may attract investors interest on selective basis,” the experts said.

