ISLAMABAD - After failing to control the soaring current account deficit, the government also failed to control the fiscal deficit that reached Rs1.9 trillion during previous financial year (FY2017) mainly due to the massive reduction in tax as well as non-tax revenue.

Country’s budget deficit, a gap between expenditures and revenues, was recorded at 5.8 percent of the GDP during FY2017 as against the target of 3.8 percent of the GDP. The government had missed the tax collection and non tax collection target during last fiscal year. The government later revised the budget deficit target to 4.1 percent of the GDP (Rs1.375 trillion). The country’s expenditures were recorded at Rs6.8 trillion (21.3 percent of the GDP) as compared to revenues of Rs4.9 trillion (15.5 percent of the GDP), taking the deficit to Rs1.9 trillion, according to the documents of the Ministry of Finance.

Similarly, the current account deficit had widened by 148.5 percent to an all-time high of $12.09 billion for the year 2016-17 due to the massive increase imports and decline in exports and foreign remittances. Meanwhile, the budget deficit had also swelled to highest ever level of Rs1.9 trillion due to massive expenditures and lower revenue collection.

In expenditures, the government had spent Rs888.1 billion on the country’s defence. Similarly, a massive amount of Rs1348.4 billion was spent on paying the country’s interest on domestic as well as foreign borrowings. The government had earmarked Rs1,360 billion in annual budget for paying interest on domestic as well as foreign loans during fiscal year that started from July 2016 and ended in June 2017.

Meanwhile, the government spent Rs725.6 billion on federal developments projects during last financial year. Meanwhile, the provincial governments spent Rs852.7 billion on the development projects. The documents showed that the government spent Rs303.8 billion on pension payments, Rs127.8 billion on public order and safety affairs, Rs90.66 billion on education, Rs15.04 billion on health and Rs12.1 billion on recreation, culture and religion.

Of the total revenues of Rs4.9 trillion, the government collected around Rs901.6 billion as non-tax revenues during the previous fiscal year. In non-tax revenues, the government collected Rs99.7 billion as mark-up on public sector entities, Rs69.7 billion as dividend, Rs227.8 billion as profit of State Bank of Pakistan, Rs67.8 billion as defence, Rs20.1 billion as passport fee and Rs9.1 billion as discount remained on crude oil, Rs53 billion as royalties on gas and oil, Rs1.64 billion as windfall levy against crude oil and Rs305.7 billion through other sources.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) faced a massive tax collection shortfall of Rs259 billion during the year 2016-17. Similarly, the government also struggled to meet non-tax collection target. Major component of the non-tax collection is the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) from the United States. Pakistan received only $550 million under CSF during FY2017 as against the projection of $1.65 billion or Rs170 billion for the whole fiscal year. The government had estimated to generate Rs50 billion from the privatisation proceeds during FY2017. However, the government had not privatised a single entity so far, making another shortfall of Rs50 billion. Another, non-tax collection shortfall is from auction of telecom licences. The government budgeted Rs75 billion for the current financial year from its auction. However, the auction advisery committee has projected the auction of the remaining 4G with a base of around $300 million (Rs30 billion).

Similarly, the four provincial governments recorded budget deficit of Rs163.25 billion during last current fiscal year as their expenditures were recorded at Rs2591.48 billion as compared to the revenues of Rs2428.23 billion.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI