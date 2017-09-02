Mother Teresa, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Nelson Mandela, Dr Ruth, and many others have left permanent footprints on the sand of this transient world. They savored the taste of the wine of “Divine Love” and devoted their entire lives to explore the aureate spiritual treasures of the Ultimate Reality. They saw God’s image in every human being. For them, every human face reflected the glory and glow of their Beloved. They felt Him calling in the pathos of each wailing soul. They approached their Love whenever they approached a person in distress. So, they never repelled the poor, weak and sick and were always on the forefront in helping people filthy with vomit or dysentery. Thus, those were the ones who were the essence of all human life and in whose mighty presence even death did not dare to turn up.

In recent times, cancer has ravaged long-lived associations of mankind. It appears like a scary dot which multiplies and finally scatters itself in the victim like the arms of a centipede. The disease has been coming to the surface continually, and if it is not fought unwaveringly, the earth will be filled with cumbersome stench of death. Nevertheless, there is still a beam of hope for those patients who are diagnosed with cancer, but they search for a meaning to hold onto life. As even the most miserable life is potentially meaningful under any condition, “CANCER CARE HOSPITAL” is a project that yearns to witness this unique human potential at its best and to turn one’s predicament into a human achievement.

It is rightly said that the ocean owes its existence to each drop of water that makes it. I urge all readers to come forward and contribute as little as a single penny to set dream in each innocent eye and let that eye see its dream come true. Every individual, like a drop of the ocean, can help the stricken people, shunned by their own relatives, in alleviating their sufferings by donating only a brick to the hospital. So, transcend beyond continents, ethnicities, languages, religions and borders that bar us from providing succor to our brothers and sisters in pain. There will not emerge another Mother Teresa or Abdul Sattar Edhi, for sure, save from among ourselves. Let us pay our debt to the mother country by giving a meager share of our time, if possible wealth too, to this hospital which will only stem from unstinting compassion and love for humanity.

Dr Sheryar, an angelic figure in human configuration, is the man who is behind the façade of this dream hospital. He has made his days and nights one. With his adamant will and through his untiring efforts the “Palliative Care” is going to be inaugurated soon. Many groups, such as Allah’s Faqeer Group, are working on social media for the noble cause and are determined to garb the whole population of the world, indistinctly, in the cloth of this noble cause.

In a nutshell, I entreat for the practice of looking for divinity reflected in human beauty as Allah manifests Himself through His creation. Mother Teresa, relishing the divinity, once said, “I say to myself, this is hungry Jesus. This one has gangrene, dysentery or cholera. I must wash him and tend to him.”

The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, also said, “Allah the Exalted will say on the Day of Resurrection: O son of Adam, I was sick but you did not visit me. He will say: My Lord, how can I visit you when you are the Lord of the worlds? Allah will say: Did you not know that my servant was sick and you did not visit him, and had you visited him you would have found me with him?”

The “CANCER CARE HOSPITAL” aspires to treat patients free of cost, especially, those who are on the brink of death. What I simply ask you is to be sensitive to the wails and woes of the earthlings by giving life and hope to the ones deprived of it. Cancer patients are in excruciating pain; come forward to meet God in the hearts of our fighters swaying on the waves of life and death.