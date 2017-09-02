German manufacturing picks up speed in August: PMI

BERLIN (Reuters): German factories shifted into a higher gear in August propelled by a sharp rise in output, new orders and export business, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is firing on all cylinders in the third quarter. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of the German economy, rebounded to 59.3 in August - the third-highest reading since April 2011 - from July’s five-month-low of 58.1. The reading was above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction but slightly lower than the flash reading of 59.4. “Output and new orders increased at faster rates, while employment growth remained historically sharp,” said Trevor Balchin, Economics Director at IHS Markit. New orders rose for the 33rd consecutive month, while strong demand in Asia helped new export business to rise at its fastest pace since May 2010. Backlogs of work rose at one of the quickest rates in the survey’s history and suppliers’ delivery times lengthened the greatest extent since April 2011.

This prompted firms to take on more staff to handle output, particularly in the intermediate and investment goods sectors.

The German economy expanded by 2.0 percent on the year in the first quarter and by 2.1 percent in the second, driven by soaring private consumption, increased state spending and higher industrial output.

Balchin said the manufacturing data pointed to stronger-than-previously-expected German growth in 2017. IHS Markit is forecasting the economy to expand by 2.3 percent this year and 2.1 percent in 2018.

Gold edges lower on profit-taking

LONDON (Reuters): Gold edged lower on Friday as some investors took profits ahead of U.S. payrolls data at 1230 GMT that will provide clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate rises. But demand for gold as a perceived safe investment remained strong because of tensions over North Korea and political turmoil in the United States, keeping prices near 9-1/2-month highs. The U.S. payroll numbers follow weak U.S. inflation data on Thursday that reduced expectations of an interest rate increase this year and pushed gold prices higher. Gold is sensitive to interest rates because higher rates raise bond yields, making non-yielding bullion less attractive, and tend to boost the dollar, in which gold is priced. Economists polled by Reuters expect a payrolls increase of 180,000 jobs in August. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,320.04 an ounce by 1159 GMT. That was still close to Tuesday's peak of $1,325.94 -- the highest level since Nov. 9 -- and set for a weekly gain of 2.3 percent. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,325.40.

Gold is likely to rise further after prices increased by 4.1 percent in August, the biggest monthly gain since January, said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.

"The technical uptrend is well established, there is continuing uncertainty over North Korea's nuclear ambitions and an imminent wrangle between Congress and the White House over the debt ceiling that must be solved by late September to avoid technical default," he said.

Brinkmanship over debt negotiations could easily tip over into loss of market confidence in the U.S. dollar, Butler said.

The dollar has weakened for six consecutive months, supporting gold by making it cheaper for holders of other currencies. The dollar weakened slightly on Friday, while U.S. bond yields and global stocks edged higher.

Adding to geopolitical concerns, the United States on Thursday told Russia to close a consulate, worsening a diplomatic spat.

On the technical side, Fibonacci support for gold was at $1,297.50, said analysts at ScotiaMocatta. But gold had upward momentum and is likely to rise through resistance at $1,326.20 towards $1,350, they said.

Butler said that a continued push higher could see gold reach last year's peak of $1,374.91.

"The breakout pattern now evident on the charts will likely gain further traction, drawing in more quant-based funds," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Silver was down 0.2 percent at $17.54 an ounce but remained on track for a weekly gain of 2.9 percent.

Platinum gained 0.5 percent to $1,000.30 while palladium advanced 0.8 percent to $940.75.

'Thanks Brexit': Pound nears euro parity

LONDON (AFP): The Brexit-hit British pound threatens to reach parity with the euro -- and is already worth less than the European single currency for many travellers seeking to exchange cash at airports. Sterling went into freefall after Britain voted in a shock referendum last year to leave the EU, sparking fears over the nation's economic outlook. The pound was trading at approximately 1.3072 euros as voters headed to the polls on June 23, 2016. This week, sterling stood at about 1.0850 euros, a dramatic 17-percent slump since the referendum. "There is certainly a possibility for euro/pound to hit parity," said analyst Fawad Razaqzada at trading firm Forex.com. The British currency had clawed back some of its immediate losses as investor nerves subsided after the vote. But in recent months the economic growth prospects in the 19-nation eurozone have improved, intensifying speculation the European Central Bank will wind down crisis-era stimulus measures.

As a result, the European single currency has been in the ascendancy, scaling this week a 2.5-year pinnacle against the dollar.

- Pound back in doldrums -

The pound has taken a heavy knock from the euro's comparative strength.

"The pound's sharp drop since April was chiefly due to the political turmoil in the UK and the fact the Bank of England refused to turn hawkish despite an uptick in inflation," Razaqzada said.

"At the same time, economic data in the eurozone started to improve, which aided the euro's recovery."

In line with many experts, Razaqzada cautioned that the shared eurozone unit could tip lower if the ECB fails to announce plans to taper its so-called quantitative easing (QE) stimulus.

At the same time, the Bank of England (BoE) could be forced to lift interest rates if Britain's annual inflation rate gallops unexpectedly higher.

High interest rates make currencies a more attractive bet for investors because they offer a greater rate of return.

Nevertheless, with the clock ticking on Britain's EU departure -- which is set for March 2019 -- the pound could face more stumbling blocks in the near future.

"The upside for euro/pound is limited, but given the ongoing Brexit uncertainty I would not be surprised if the (pound) exchange rate eventually rises to 1.00 euro," Razaqzada concluded.

The BoE cut its key interest rate to a record-low 0.25 percent in August 2016, in order to combat the economic fallout of Brexit -- but this has weighed on the pound.

The economy eked out slender growth of 0.3-percent in the second quarter, up from 0.2-percent in the first quarter, contributing to the uncertain outlook.

BoE governor Mark Carney recently warned that high inflation -- triggered by a Brexit-fuelled slump in the pound -- had hurt consumer spending, a key engine of the economy.

Euro-pound parity could therefore place household expenditure under even greater strain.

- Airports firms take advantage? -

At the same time, British tourists seeking last-minute euros are already facing the prospect of euro parity in airport bureau de change desks, a recent study showed.

The average exchange rate stood at 95 euro cents to the pound at 16 major British airports, according to a survey conducted by foreign exchange broker FairFx.

However, FairFx warned that airport foreign exchange operators were "taking advantage" of "captive" customers who had no other choice to buy their holiday euros.

Frustration at the high euro rates has meanwhile bubbled over on social media, particularly at London's Heathrow.

"One pound gets you under one euro at Heathrow airport," exclaimed one Twitter user, posting a picture which showed the pound conversion rate at 0.9494 euros.

"That's possibly the wackest rate I've ever seen! Thanks Brexit."

Australia's biggest bank woes go global amid new claims

SYDNEY (AFP): Australia's biggest bank failed to adequately monitor billions of dollars in global transactions, a report claimed Friday, potentially falling foul of international regulators as it battles similar allegations at home. Commonwealth Bank is already facing a civil case by Australia's financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC for alleged "serious and systemic non-compliance" of anti-money laundering laws concerning thousands of transactions. The new allegations suggest the embattled lender could also face scrutiny from international regulators over failing to monitor risk in transfers including in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, London and New York. According to an internal bank review obtained by Sky News Australia, the company had non-existent or minimal transaction monitoring across almost two-thirds of its institutional banking markets arm. The review was presented to senior executives in February, which the broadcaster said suggested CBA had known of its failings.

The bank was already in talks with financial regulators, including in Hong Kong and the United States, Sky News added.

Reacting to the report, the Commonwealth -- Australia's largest firm by market capitalisation -- said the review was a "working document" that had proposed technology changes including automating tasks which were currently done manually as part of a "Program of Action".

"The program includes investment in systems to enhance transition monitoring currently performed in Australia and offshore jurisdictions," CBA said in a statement.

"The Commonwealth Bank maintains proactive relationships with all relevant global regulators on these and other matters."

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the latest allegations showed that "clearly the board and the management at CBA have some serious, serious work to do".

"There's no sugar coating this, this is a very serious issue and it goes to the heart, obviously, of the credibility of a very important financial institution in Australia," he told Sky News.

The AUSTRAC case has prompted other Australian regulators to launch inquiries into the bank over its handling of the alleged breaches and its organisational culture.

Shares in CBA were 0.86 percent lower at Aus$75.15 in mid-day trade in Sydney.