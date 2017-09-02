Only one revolution was sufficient to jolt telecom sector but there were four more revolutions waiting. Industry, employees, business structure, customer base, competitors, and business dynamics, everything had to face aftershocks of these revolutions but there was hardly anyone who could anticipate, understand or anchor all four by meeting all of the needs that these revolutions were looking for. This is exactly what happened to telecom recently.

Cellular industry is facing those very challenges that banking sector has once dealt with. However, the magnitude of these challenges is higher than the one banking sector encountered. In late 90s, banking sector anticipated and did exactly what was required. It replaced employees with machines (computers). It did what the modern business (of 90s) was demanding. It would have been eliminated otherwise. This change in systems created a lot of opportunities for computer-literate professionals however it turned out to be a huge threat for existing employees, especially the ones who were not exposed to the global trends and local needs of the business.

Mergers, global acquisitions, digitalization, outsourcing and emerging businesses have created more threats than the opportunities for Telcos. Telcos are at the “survival for the fittest” stage. And for their survival, they have to, either change their business model and revisit their revenue streams or to wait for ‘good old days’ to be back again and eventually get eliminated, in the process. No business opts for elimination, not even Kodak or Nokia did. Telcos are doing the same. Instead of waiting for their ‘good old days’ (and getting eliminated), they have not only changed their business model but also have decided to keep competing with its competitors at all levels. They did well at most of the fronts and went wrong at some.

AFFECTED PARTY AND THE BUSINESS

In the recent technology-driven wave of organizational layoff, employees were the only affected party. A reasonable chunk of employees have been through hell already. The organization that has been their pride for over a decade was more of stranger’s house now. They felt disconnected as they were unsure about their place in the organization. The biggest fear that prevailed inTelcos was the fear of unknown. Those who stayed and those who left did not know what was in store for them. They would keep asking questions from those who did not know much about the unseen future. They would not believe the ones who were supposed to give a clear picture of what was coming. They might have performed well because they had to but their emotions were not complementing their performance. Outsourcing is cost effective but existing employees remained under severe stress that converted a welcoming and smiling environment into an unhealthy and gossip-oriented environment. They knew everything what they were not supposed to know and they were guessing about what was in store for them.

This internal environment eventually hurt the business for a few months. None of the face or voice of customer-dealing employees was cheerful. They were either irrelevant or angry with the brand they have served for years. These unhappy employees were unable to exceed the expectations and asking them to be outstanding was asking them for moon, in its true sense.

WHERE COULD TELCOS HAVE DONE BETTER?

Telcos were forced to do the inevitable. Digitalization, merger, outsourcing, restructuring, and new CRM, everything was inevitable. And they had to do this all simultaneously. They were taking some steps proactively and some reactively. The process looked unstructured too but they were doing this all for their own survival and potential growth to stay relevant to the modern business. They were doing what they had to but they somehow forgot to take employees in confidence. The management did a few town hall meetings, some offline discussions and some awareness sessions too but where they went wrong was implementation of a successful change model. Change agents play a key role in bringing a smooth change. It is said that 98% change remain unsuccessful if employees do not feel accept it. Management of telecom sector should have anticipated the wave of negativity and should have taken decisions to run a change model proactively.

CAP (Change Acceleration Process) could have saved them as the organization had certified CAP facilitators. Jack Welsh’s tested and successful model (CAP) has helped GE in executing change. Telecom could have run a campaign to give awareness about the needs of modern business, inception of digitalization, benefits that the organization can get from global services and centralized systems, and above all, what merger has brought for them and how can they seek opportunities within or outside the organization and remain beneficial for the organization as long as they stay.

The perks that the separated management was offered were not that bad but the way it was given was not appreciable either. After a couple of months of hanging on the walls, they were told that they were not good enough. The evaluation could be right but the uncertainty that prevailed throughout and the process of evaluation bounced back badly. Those who were gone could not stay irrelevant. They talked to their colleagues who were still serving in the organization about the process that they still believe was thoroughly biased. Their point of view could be wrong but ‘friends’ never believed it was. They believed that the process was wrong and those who were given the opportunity to fill their places were the favorite ones. That is how it happens but this could be avoided by running CAP or any structured change model.

Above all, VSS (voluntary separation scheme) was a good step, by all means but that too was offered with a criminal delay. Negative word of mouth had already travelled and that too with the speed of light. Telcos could have managed negativity well with a structured change model but this remained a missing link throughout the process.

WHERE DID EMPLOYEES GO WRONG & THE WAY FORWARD?

It is 2017, employees should not forget. We are not living in 60s or even 90s. Technology has taken over. Business dynamics have been changed significantly. Business model of cellular boom is no more profitable. Employees of Telcos have been a part of the digital revolution. They should have anticipated that it is not the product or the system that has been changed but the skills to survive in modern business too have been changed. New systems, new dynamics, new products, new environment and new business demanded new skills. GSM, like AMPS is being challenged at all levels and is on the verge of getting obsolete. Old business model cannot work.

New technology needs new skills and those who learn new skills survive those who don’t, get eliminated. It is a simple rule of the market. Employees did not educate themselves and kept waiting for something that was never going to happen. They wanted the organization to have mercy on them because they served it for over a decade. But the ground reality is, the case was not about having mercy but it was about having required skills and exhibiting learning attitude. And in a few cases, beyond the skills or attitude, it was that the old departments were not required as the tasks had been handed over to machines or outsourced. Having mercy is not what the organization had while hiring these dynamic professionals. They were hired on merit. They proved themselves to be eligible for the jobs they applied for. They were hired because they were capable of doing required work, not because the organization wanted to eliminate joblessness from the society. And same is the case with modern day business needs. If you don’t fit in with old skills, you don’t fit it. That’s it. It is not about having mercy. It is about having skills. Employees expected too much from the organization. Technological revolutions will be a routine in coming days. Those who hated the organization for being ‘fairly unfair’ have not read the modern business thoroughly. They need to develop understanding of the business – New dynamics need new skills, simple. With old skills, in modern business, one cannot survive for long. Whoever is left (with old skills) will too be replaced soon.

Not to forget that dealing with these inevitable realities was something that Telcos had to do, by all means. It is not a suicidal attack on employees. It is a need of the time and Telcos had to move on if it wanted to stay in the business. Falling in love with its products, systems, brand name, people, and even repute would have killed it. With some mistakes, not blunders, what Telcos have done recently is what any progressive organization was supposed to do. They would have been at loss otherwise.

The world is changing with an unimaginable speed. Technology is driving almost every business. Employees need to learn new skills and get rid of the ones they have mastered a couple of years ago. They need to follow Alvin Toffler’s definition of education, religiously. He says, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.” This is exactly what employees of 21st century need to do. They need to learn modern technology and to unlearn the obsolete ones. They need to have an eye on modern business trends and keep updating themselves on a daily basis to stay relevant. They will be replaced after every 3 to 5 years otherwise and will keep asking for mercy from the organizations that they will never have.

The writer is a corporate training specialist