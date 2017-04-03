SIALKOT - The Agriculture Department has evolved a three-year plan worth Rs4.76 billion for introducing new techniques to enhance per acre yield and improve economic conditions of farming community in Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture Department told APP on Sunday that under the programme, solar drip sprinkler irrigation system was being installed on 20,000 acres of farm lands for better and effective utilisation of available irrigation water. Also, tunnel farming technology would be installed on 3,000 acres of land for growing vegetables.

It will help grow off-season vegetables around the year. The government will provide 80 percent subsidy on installation of solar system, and 50 percent subsidy on installation of tunnel farming technology, the sources added.