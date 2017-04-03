Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif today said Punjab's economy has been boosted through bringing reforms.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Punjab Economic Forum in Lahore, he said, “Through our own provincial resources, Punjab is setting up gas power projects with capacity of 3600-MW to resolve energy issues in the province.”

He said, “Neelum-Jhelum and Nandipur project underwent corruption in the past.”

The CM asserted that, “Those who raised ‘Pakistan First’ slogan greatly damaged the country.” He clarified that, “Orange Line project was begun by the present government.”

The Chief Minister said, “Economic development holds the key to ensure the welfare of the people.”

“Inclusive and sustainable economic growth strategy of Punjab government is the roadmap for development. Investment by Punjab government in the programs and policies is targeting the youth of our country,” he said.

Punjab CM affirmed that, “Pakistan has become the 4th largest e-lancing country in the world.”

He told that Punjab Skill Development Fund is meant to impart skills to its youth and produce a skillful knowledge-based generation.

“Improvement in labor market integration by 40 percent in Lahore and other areas is due to metro buses,” he said.

Shahbaz Sharif explained that the establishment of a provincial SDG unit will improve coordination with federal government on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He notified that School Strengthening Programme is focusing on construction of 10,000 new classrooms and reconstruction of dilapidated school buildings.

The CM let it be known that Punjab government is spending more than Rs200 billion on the health sector in the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, addressing the forum renowned economist and former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Ishrat Husain said Punjab Government has taken solid measures for strengthening the economy.