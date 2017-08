PESHAWAR: Canada has agreed to invest $100 million in solar power generation sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Official sources told Radio Pakistan that 1,000 megawatts

electricity will be produced by a Canadian firm. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Canadian Commercial Corporation and KP government has been signed for this purpose. This electricity will be provided to industrial zones in the province to enhance industrial production. –NNI