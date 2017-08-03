JS Bank Partners with Nestle under PMYBL

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank has joined hands with Nestle Pakistan under the Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) program to generate opportunities for young dairy farmers, between the ages of 21 and 45 years, by helping them develop new or grow existing businesses. Through this partnership, JS Bank aims at providing a maximum amount of Rs2 million to help these farmers and livestock owners to optimize their potential income, consequently ensuring a better lifestyle.

This collaboration between JS Bank and Nestle will form a system of mutual values and growth by assisting the farmers in enhancing milk production utilizing best practices and knowledge shared by Nestle Pakistan and enabled by JS Bank through rebated PMYBL loans. Loans to these farmers will be given out at a 6% mark-up.

JS Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, has 307 branches in 152 cities all over Pakistan including one international branch. It is committed to its role as a catalyst in the formation of progressive partnerships that aim at fostering economic and social growth in Pakistan.

Deluxe MSP initiative a success

LAHORE (PR): Deluxe has made a breakthrough in the shoes industry with a very creative initiative Moving Sale Point (MSP). The project is not only providing a unique convenient shopping experience to the masses, by bringing the shop on wheels to their localities, but is also generating employment in the country and giving a boost to entrepreneurship. The man behind this exceptional initiative is Dr Hamid Islam, Director Marketing Waresa Group, a young, visionary, goal oriented fellow with a creative mind. MSP has gained much popularity among the masses and is now on its way to expansion.

Hashoo Group promotion

LAHORE (PR): The management of Hashoo Group has announced that Rehan Faiz Pirzada has been promoted as the Cluster General Manager for Karachi Marriott and Zaver Pearl Continental Hotel Gwader.

Pirzada is a seasoned hotelier, having more than 22 years’ of experience in the hospitality industry. He is associated with the Hashoo Group of Hotels since 1996 and has served on various senior management positions, which include sales and marketing, rooms division & renovation projects. Prior to this appointment, Rehan was the General Manager of the Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi.

Qatar Airways offers

special discounts

LAHORE (PR): Qatar Airways is celebrating being named the “World’s Best Business Class” at the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards by offering passengers up to 40 per cent off its Premium fares to popular business and leisure destinations across its growing global network, as part of its “Fly with the World’s Best Business Class” global sales campaign launched this week.

This special promotion follows a string of major recent wins for the airline at the prestigious 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards held during the Paris Air Show last month, where it was named “Airline of the Year,” “Best Airline in the Middle East,” and “World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge.”

Passengers can now take advantage of special discounts on board the airline’s award-winning Business class cabin to a host of popular holiday and business destinations, including its recently-launched routes to Nice, France; Dublin, Republic of Ireland and Skopje, as well as many other destinations on the airline’s rapidly-expanding global network.

The airline continues its exciting global expansion plans this summer, with launches to Kyiv, Ukraine; Prague, Czech Republic and Sohar, Oman taking place in August.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Ehab Amin said: “We are very proud to have been named the World’s Best Business Class by Skytrax, and we are delighted to celebrate this award with our passengers from around the globe. We invite all of our passengers to take advantage of this unique promotion that will allow them to experience our renowned world-class service first hand.”

Ideas launches upscale western-wear line ‘SALT’

KARACHI (PR): Ideas by Gul Ahmed, Pakistan’s leading high street retail brand, has introduced a new western line to its gamut of high quality pret wear, SALT. One of the foremost brands of premium pret on the Pakistani high street, Ideas continues their pioneering approach to ready-to-wear with this new initiative. SALT introduces quality western separates in a range of contemporary silhouettes at affordable price points. SALT’s first collection will be available at all flagship stores of Ideas nationwide from 3rd of August.

SALT’s first collection includes breezy, wearable summer separates in chic styles that channel international trends. From trendy daywear to elegant tops for eveningwear, SALT’s range is stylish and tasteful exuding the subtle hint of luxe of the best high street brands. From neutral tones to understated prints, the collection is perfect for mix-and matching for a sophisticated all year round look.

SALT’s groundbreaking approach is yet another aspect of Ideas’ commitment to offering stylish, quality pret to their customers. Whereas local manufacturers often produce collections for international high street brands, Ideas is the first to bring fashion-forward, superior western separates directly to the Pakistani market.

SALT brings the design philosophy of the international high street to Pakistani customers at locally affordable price points.

Sharing the philosophy behind SALT, Mr. Ziad Bashir Executive Directorof Ideas commented,