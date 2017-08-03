LAHORE - Japan’s technical support has helped local auto parts manufacturers to get prepared for export market by improving quality and productivity of their products as per world’s requirements.

This was stated by Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), while addressing a ceremony Wednesday to commemorate completion of the first term of SMEDA-JICA joint project being run for technical support of the auto parts manufacturing industry in Pakistan.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani, congratulated JICA, PAAPAM and SMEDA team to complete first term of the four years project with tangible improvement in productivity and quality of the auto parts production in Pakistan. He informed that auto sector is one of the rapid growing sectors in Pakistan. Its contribution towards the national economy in the form of technology transfer, employment and revenue generation is visible.

Yoshihisa Onoe, the senior representative of JICA, in his address, assured to continue the technical support for Pakistan’s industry to compete the world market in respect to technical know-how and the modern manufacturing techniques. He informed that to implement SMEDA-JICA project for technical support of the auto parts manufacturing industry of Pakistan, a team of five Japanese experts having more than 40 years’ experience inaAuto industry has been brought to Pakistan for a long period up to 4 years. He acknowledged that JICA’s collaboration with SMEDA and PAAPAM had proved to be very useful for the local auto parts’ manufacturing industry.

Mashood Ali Khan, Chairman PAAPAM, appreciated SMEDA initiatives to get JICA’s technical cooperation for auto parts industry.

He said that PAAPAM members had greatly availed of the assistance to increase their productivity and reduce rejection rates in their manufacturing processes.