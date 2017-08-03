Tea worth $523.929m imported during previous FY

ISLAMABAD (APP): As many as 197,158 metric tons of tea worth $523.928 million was imported during the financial year that ended on June 30, 2017. Tea import into the country during the period under review increased by 2.13 percent and reached 197,158 metric tons valuing $523.929 million as compared the imports of 173,785 million worth $513.14 million of same period last year. However, on month on month basis, tea imports into the country reduced by 11.31 percent during the month of June as compared the same month of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Tea imports into the country in month of June, 2017 were recorded at 12,063 metric tons valuing $32.9 million as compared to the imports of 14,782 metric tons worth $37.19 million of same month last year. Meanwhile, imports of edible oil including soyabean and palm into the country during previous financial year decreased by 32.85 percent and increased by 12.85 percent respectively.

The soyabean imports into the country during 12 months of financial year 2016-17 decreased by 32.85 percent and reached 87,280 metric tons worth $122.785 million.

However, during previous financial year, imports of palm oil into the country increased by 12.77 percent and stood at 2,628,253 metric tons worth of US$ 1.905 billion. It may be recalled food group imports into the country grew by 13.92 percent during previous financial year and stood at US$ 6.138 million as compared the imports of US$ 5.388 million of the financial year 2016-17.

Ministry of Textile Industry trains 4,514 cotton growers

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Textile Industry, in collaboration with other stakeholders, has trained about 4,514 cotton growers in order to enhance the output of major cash crop across the cotton growing areas of the country. As many as 103 training programmes were conducted across the crop growing belt, in addition to airing 17 radio programmes and TV shows to create awareness among the farming community, said Cotton Commissioner, Dr Khalid Abdullah. Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that the farmers were provided training about off-season crop management, pink ballworm management and cotton verities selection for the cultivation. They were also trained about the soil preparation to achieve higher per acre cotton crop output to maximize the farm income by producing the clean cotton crop, he added. He further informed that 52 training programmes were organized in Punjab province and trained 2,162 farmers about the off-season crop management.

Meanwhile, 24 training sessions were conducted in Sindh and 27 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces respectively to create crop management awareness among the farmers of these areas, he added.

Dr. Abdullah said that about 1,322 farmers of Sindh Province were provided training about off-season crop management. Besides, 1,030 farmers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were also trained respectively.

He said that besides these training programmes 3 Kissan melas were also organized to create awareness about off-season crop management to overcome the threats of pest attacks on cotton to avoid possible damages for the crop.

Clay samples being obtained to increase yield of crops

LAHORE (APP): A target has been set to obtain 710,000 clay samples from all over the province. Punjab Agriculture (Ext) Wing Director General Syed Muhammad Zafaryab Haider said this here on Wednesday. He said the project would help providing guidance to farmers about the texture of land. The agriculture department had made land health card which would carry some basic information about the land owner, he added. He said the card would help farmers to get complete guidance about their land and missing components in the land would be filled. The DG said this initiative would help growers to obtain good yield with less resources. It is a five years project and 2017-18 was the second year of this project, he added. Syed Zafaryab said under this project all districts had been given separate targets for the year 2017-18. Meanwhile, agriculture experts on Wednesday advised farmers to use the latest technologies and cultivate sugarcane crops in September for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said approved varieties had most resistance against various diseases besides giving high quality yield.

He said the agriculture department had approved various sugarcane varieties, including CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, for September cultivation.

He advised growers to select healthy seed of sugarcane for September cultivation as high yield mostly depends upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seed. These varieties could give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.

AlHuda CIBE signs MoU with MIHE–UK

LAHORE (INP): AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Markfield Institute of Higher Education (MIHE), based in the United kingdom. According to the MoU, holders of AlHuda CIBE’s “Executive Diploma in Islamic Banking & Finance” program with relevant English Language qualifications and work experience will be eligible to apply for exemptions from some modules on MIHE’s MA in Islamic Banking, Finance & Management program. With these exemptions, students will be able to complete the master’s course in a shorter time period. The signing ceremony was held at the AlHuda CIBE office in Lahore. Dr Zahid Parvez, Principal of MIHE, Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer AlHuda CIBE, and AlHuda CIBE Head of Marketing Imran Gul Khan and Manager of Distance Learning Program Ms Yusra Babar were present on the occasion. Both parties are determined to collaborate for the enhancement of Islamic finance education, and CIBE will refer students to MIHE for its MA IBFM course.

At the ceremony, Dr. Zahid Parvez stated: “The aim of the MoU is to give recognition to the prior qualifications and work experience of Islamic banking and finance professionals and thereby enabling them to complete a Master’s degree programme in the UK in a much shorter period”.