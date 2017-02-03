ISLAMABAD - The UK-based Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) will support the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) ongoing financial literacy and investor awareness campaign.

SECP Commissioner Akif Saeed and ACCA CEO Helen Brand signed the MoU at the SECP's head office here on Thursday. The MoU is yet another breakthrough under the banner of ‘Jama Punji’, the SECP's ongoing financial literacy and investor awareness campaign. Brand announced annual scholarships for SECP employees to take the ACCA examinations, and gifted a full set of the ACCA curriculum.

Akif thanked the ACCA for the scholarships and highlighted the importance of keeping up with emerging trends to improve corporate governance in line with international standards. He said, “Non-banking financial sector has to play an important role in the development of our investor base and capital market.”

SECP Investor Education and International Relations Director Khalida Habib highlighted the importance of financial literacy for both existing and prospective investors and the steps being taken under the ‘Jama punji’ initiative. The MoU aims at creating a collaborative platform to promote financial education among ACCA students, affiliates and members, faculty members of ACCA, universities and business chambers in Pakistan.

Both organisations resolved to do everything possible to achieve the MoU's objectives. Brand appreciated that Pakistan is entering into a new era and becoming part of the MSCI emerging market index. In this regard, engaged and informed investors are the real key and this MoU would help make them financially literate, she added.