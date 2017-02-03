NAVTTC chief visits training institutes

LAHORE (PR): Executive Director of NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema visited different technical training institutes in Lahore and met under-training students in their workshops and classrooms. The college principals gave detailed briefings about ongoing technical training courses in their institutes. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema advised the trainees to work hard and learn with utmost devotion during their 6-month training. He said, “You all will get the job after successful completion of the training.”

NAVTTC has established a job placement centre to facilitate pass outs within and out of the country. Moreover, NAVTTC provides interest-free loans to those who wish to start their own business. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema also had a detailed meeting with teachers of the institutes and instructed them to enhance modern training techniques and improve training environment. He said that healthy training environment and positive activities played an important role in the personality development of students.

EFU Life wins CSR Award

KARACHI (PR): EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading private life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred with ‘CSR Award 2017’ in the category of ‘Social Impact’ at the 6th International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards, organised by The Professionals Network and Ethical Business Update (EBU).

Taher G Sachak, managing director & CEO of EFU Life Assurance Ltd, received the award on behalf of the company. The award recognises company’s efforts towards social development and sustainability initiatives in the country.

EFU Life has been in the forefront of promoting and contributing to the causes of healthcare, education and environment and believes in playing a role in building a positive relationship with the society in which it operates. EFU Life has joined hands with numerous renowned non-government organisations for a better and prosperous Pakistan.

PSO launches ‘refuel’ machines at retail outlets

KARACHI (PR): The country’s largest oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), has contracted to place vending machines at its retail outlet with the brand name “Refuel”. The state of the art vending machines have been currently installed at PSO stations in Karachi -- Ideal Service Station (Shahrah-e-Faisal), AB Ghazi Service Station, near Abdullah Shah Ghazi. Owing to the awesome response from customers, the company now plans to introduce “Refuel” machines at its new vision retail outlets nationwide.

With the launch of “Refuel”, customers will now be able to purchase snacks and beverages such as cold drinks, energy drinks, drinking water, chips, chocolates, cookies and much more of their choice conveniently while getting their fuel tanks filled. The machine accepts paper money as well as coins. This non fuel retail initiative reiterates PSO’s commitment to bring about improvement in the lives of its customers that is not just limited to the realm of fuel.

Tevta begins free short courses

LAHORE (PR): The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has started free of cost short courses at the Government Institute of Emerging Technologies, Township. The courses include industrial stitching machine operator (denim), Microsoft certification, professional cook and Chinese language courses.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Tevta Punjab has taken the initiative to train unemployed youth in demand driven courses. Tevta Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was addressing a meeting here at Tevta Secretariat. Tevta Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, officers Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Amir Aziz, Azhar Iqbal Shad, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Maqsood Ahmad, Ayesha Qazi, Uzma Nadia, Sarfraz Anwar, Amber Chatha and others were also presented on the occasion.

Balu Mahi meet and greet at Bahria Town cinema

ISLAMABAD(PR): Balu meet and greet cast event was held at Cine Gold Plex cinema of Rawalpindi on Jan 22. Balu Mahi is an upcoming Pakistani romantic comedy film directed by Haissam Hussain and produced by Sadia Jabbar. Balu Mahi is all set to release on February 10, right before Valentine's Day. This premiere was an overall success. The event and PR was handled by Constantine PR.

At the event, Osman Khalid and Ainey Jaffery took the audience through the journey of movie. Invitees were overwhelmed to meet the cast.

JS Bank branch at New Lahore City welcomed

LAHORE (PR): Zaitoon has welcomed JS Bank as their anchor tenant at their site on Canal Road. The ribbon cutting ceremony was performed by Attiq-ur-Rehman, senior vice president of JS Bank; Brig (r) Ahad Muzzaffar, site administrator of New Lahore City; Suhail Ahmed, CFO of New Lahore City; Umber Masud Baig, head of Brand & Marketing of New Lahore City and Haroon Jameel, area manager of JS Bank.

JS Bank will run its full services operational branch at New Lahore City site. Speaking on the occasion, Attiq-ur-Rehman, vice president of JS Bank, said this branch would serve customers of New Lahore City, residents of the vicinity and other businesses operative in the area. The bank is also equipped with the ATM facility. “We are confident that New Lahore City is the new future of the city’s contemporary living,” he said.

PTCL offers 2 Mbps Starter Package

ISLAMABAD (PR): The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s largest ICT services provider, has announced launch of its 2 Mbps Starter Package with enhanced 20 GB download volume. PTCL customers can avail this starter package for just Rs775 per month. In line with its tradition of offering innovative packages, PTCL is offering this unique and unmatched incentive for the customers. Moreover, PTCL customers can pay just Rs99 extra per month and upgrade to 4 Mbps package with 40 GB download volume and can pay just Rs250 to enjoy unlimited landline calls per month.

PTCL is constantly striving to deliver cutting edge solutions with widespread coverage and foolproof connectivity. This is yet another example of the company catering to its customers’ needs at every level.

CSS classes at CIMS School of Services in March

LAHORE (PR): CSS Classes at CIMS School of Services, a project of CIMS Group of Colleges, will be held in March this year. These views were expressed by Project Director Taswar Malik while addressing a seminar with reference to launch of CSS classes.

He said that CIMS School of Services would prove to be a unique institute in Lahore for preparation of CSS exams.

The core objective of setting up this institute is to prepare students for CSS exams through experienced and qualified faculty and exclusive techniques against an affordable fee package. He said the main focus of the teaching strategy at CIMS School of Services would be on enhancing writing skills and providing maximum information, which is the biggest problem of CSS students.

In the end, the project director thanked Chairman of CIMS Group of Colleges Mian Adil Raseed, Executive Director Abdul Qadeer and Human Resource Director Iftikhar Anjum for their corporation for successful launch of CSS classes at CIMS School of Services.