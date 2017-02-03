LAHORE - Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday agreed to facilitate the importers of Poultry Nutritional Products in the larger interest of the poultry industry.

It was revealed by the delegation of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), led by Dr Kareem Bhatti, while talking to LCCI President Abdul Basit here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Number of issues including enlistment of local agents, importers and their products came under discussion during the meeting.

DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr Aslam Afghani was of the view that the government wanted to promote economic activities in the countries and all the genuine demands of the stakeholders would be honoured. He said that he would not allow any hindrance towards facilitation to the poultry sector.

The delegates said that as per DRAP CEO, the SRO 412 (1) cannot be modified at this stage however; DRAP would provide maximum relaxation to Form number 6 holders while remaining within the rules. Relaxation will be provided to all those seeking Form No 7 by relaxing the rules and removing the complications in the documentation. Moreover, pending applications will also be processed on priority basis.

The delegates convinced that the DRAP CEO’s decision would avert the crisis leading to shortage of these basic products used by the poultry farmers. These products are exclusively used by poultry farmers and there is no misuse in humans.He said that the documentation for human and veterinary, poultry alternative and health products have same requirements for enlistment as per the SRO 412 (1). The poultry products are regulated differently in EU and USA (under directive (EC) No. 1831/ 2003)

They said that the current regulation to enlist the importer and products is creating a crisis leading to shortage of these basic products used by the poultry farmers. These products are exclusively used by poultry formers and there is no misuse in humans.