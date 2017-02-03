KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22,434.9 m on Jan 27, 2017. The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $17,593.8m, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,841.1m, hence total liquid foreign reserves reached at $22,434.9m. During the week ending January 27, 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by $790m to $17,594m. The decrease is mainly attributed to external debt servicing, including $500m loan repayment to State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China.